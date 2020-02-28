Yersinia Diagnostic Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018 to 2026

Yersinia is a gram positive rod-shaped bacteria belonging to the family Enterobacteriaceae. It generally causes enterocolitis, terminal iletis, acute diarrhea, mesenteric lymphadenitis, psediappendicitis, and sepsis. Pathogenic species of Yersinia include Yersinia pestis, Yersinia enterocolitica, and Yersinia pseudotuberculosis. Yersinia is a food borne bacteria that enters the human body through unhygienic, canned, and stale food. Pigs are the main animal reservoir of Yersinia, but strains are also found in rodents, dogs, cattle, rabbits, sheep, cats, and horses. The bacteria enter into human beings through these animals. Clinical signs for diagnosis of Yersinia infection include low grade fever, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and vomiting. Patients sometimes also develop erythmanodosum, which results in painful red or purple lesions on the legs. These lesions are visible after 2 to 20 days post the onset of fever and abdominal pain. Yersinia infections affect men three times more than women, but post-infection complications of arthritis and nodosum are more common in women. Yersinia usually occurs in children and is the second most common cause of bacterial gastrointestinal infection. For confirming Yersinia infection in patients, doctors sometimes perform laboratory diagnosis after serological tests to support the associated syndromes. Treatment of Yersinia infections includes drugs such as aminoglycosides, cephalosporins, tetracyclines, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMZ), and fluoroquinolones.

Factors such as technological advancements, awareness about health in developing countries, greater adoption of novel molecular diagnostic tools, and increase in the number of patients are likely to boost the Yersinia diagnostic market in the near future. However, factors such as stiff competition among existing Yersinia diagnostics manufacturers, government regulations for the reduction of overall health care costs, and rise in bulk purchasing through group purchasing organizations (GPOs) are anticipated to hamper the Yersinia diagnostic market in the coming years. Moreover, the development of more sensitive, efficient, and yet simple rapid diagnostic systems that can be applied to direct and indirect diagnosis still remains a challenge in this Yersinia diagnostic market.

The global Yersinia diagnostic market can be segmented based on test, technology, end-user, and geography. Based on test, the Yersinia diagnostic market can be classified into stool culture, ELISA, radioimmunoassay, tube agglutination, CT scan, ultrasonography, colonoscopy, and others. In terms of technology, the Yersinia diagnostic market can be categorized into DNA probes, immunoassay, monoclonal antibodies, PCR, and others. Based on end-user, the Yersinia diagnostic market can be divided into hospital laboratories, public health laboratories, commercial laboratories, and others. The hospital laboratories segment is likely to hold a major share of the Yersinia diagnostic market as diagnostic tests for in-patients and premium chargers applied for test in hospitals.

In terms of geography, the Yersinia diagnostic market can be classified into North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, etc.), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, etc.), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, etc.), and Middle East & Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, etc.). In 2017, North America was a significant region of the Yersinia diagnostic market in terms of revenue. The Yersinia diagnostic market in Europe is expected to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. The Yersinia diagnostic market in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to expand at a robust pace between 2018 and 2026. This is due to expansion in the health care industry and an aging population, which consequently would lead to increased patient population in these countries. India, China, and Brazil are expected to be rapidly expanding countries of the Yersinia diagnostic market, owing to increase in investments by government bodies in order to enhance health care facilities.

Major players operating in the Yersinia diagnostic market include Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,