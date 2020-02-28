Zinc Iron Plating Market to Make Great Impact In Near Future by 2026

Global Zinc Iron Plating Market: Introduction

Zinc iron is an electrolytic plating process that helps in resistance of the corrosion of steel. The zinc iron plating process provides additional corrosion resistance as compared to conventional zinc plating process. In this process, a bond is created between zinc and steel, thus forming an iron rich alloy. The zinc corrodes before the steel during corrosion. This allows the steel to go unmarred. The zinc iron plating process is an excellent primer for paint surfaces, as it provides long-lasting protection. Zinc iron plating inhibits rust, which gets under paint films and lifts them from the steel. Zinc iron plating are used due to their long corrosion protection, high gloss coatings with superior coverage, low plating cost, and high temperature stability.

Global Zinc Iron Plating Market: Trends & Developments

Rising demand for consumer goods with superior metal finishing, growth in the manufacturing industry, increasing demand for automobiles and aircraft, and growth in the electronics industry are major factors driving the global zinc iron plating market. Implementation of regulations by governments on the zinc iron plating industry to limit the emission of harmful gases and chemicals into the environment during the electroplating process is likely to restrain the zinc iron plating market during the forecast period.

Global Zinc Iron Plating Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global zinc iron plating market can be divided into 0.4% iron, 0.6% iron, 0.8% iron, and others. In terms of application, the zinc iron plating market can be classified into automotive, electronics, aerospace & defense, and others. Zinc iron plating are used in the automotive industry to provide protection against corrosion. This plating creates a barrier to prevent rust from reaching the surface of the metal. Zinc iron plating is often used as a coating in electronic devices. This plating acts as an extra corrosion inhibitor by preventing rust from penetrating the surface. Zinc iron plating prevents the diffusion of other metals such as zinc and copper.

Global Zinc Iron Plating Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global zinc iron plating market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe accounted for a large share of the global zinc iron plating market due to the presence of a large number of industries utilizing zinc iron plating in the region. Demand for zinc iron plating is projected to be high in Asia Pacific. The zinc iron plating market in the region is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies such as China and India, is a key factor driving the zinc iron plating market in the Asia Pacific. Availability of low-cost skilled workforce is expected to attract international players to the region and create lucrative opportunities in the zinc iron plating market during the forecast period.

Global Zinc Iron Plating Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global zinc iron plating market include Micro Metal Finishing, LLC, Cadillac Plating, Plating Technology, Inc., Interplex Holdings Pte. Ltd., Roy Metal Finishing, Inc., and Allied Finishing.