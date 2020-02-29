Active Calcium Silicate Market Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Snapshot

The global market for active calcium silicate derives significant growth from the increasing application of active calcium silicate in cement, fire protection, ceramics, insulation, paints and coatings. The demand for active calcium silicate is much higher in insulation services than other application areas, thanks to its rising usage in several high insulation industries, such as steel, petrochemicals, and glass. Furthermore, the usage of this chemical is likely to increase for the insulation of acoustic tiles and wallboards in the near future as it also helps in sound proofing.

The increasing number of commercial and residential construction projects in various developing economies is anticipated to fuel the demand for active calcium silicate in the years to come. The ongoing construction of roads, rail transports, airports, and harbors across the world is also projected to add to this demand over the next few years.

The companies functional in the global market for active calcium silicate are concentrating on catering to the manufacturing and the construction industries, with fire protection and insulation as the key aspects. Additionally, the leading players are expected to adopt a number of expansion strategies, such as collaborations, to expand their reach and strengthen their position in the near future.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Overview

Active calcium silicate is made up of hydrochloric acid, limestone, and sodium silicate. Owing to its chemical composition, this compound is known to be an excellent fire resistant, adhesive, and sound absorbent. All of these characteristics have made a terrific impact on the uptake of active calcium silicate in residential buildings and the overall infrastructure sector. The report states that the demand for active calcium silicate market is expected to remain steady in the coming years due to its indispensable use in various industries.

Active calcium silicates are sold in the forms of blocks, boards, and powder and are predominantly used for technical purposes. The ability of this material to remain stable under high temperatures and absorb noise has enabled its market to garner a significant share in the overall market. The top applications of active calcium silicate are seen in acoustic insulation, Portland cement for improving material strength, and for fire protection.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Key Trends

The primary growth driver for the global active calcium silicate market is the rise of the construction industry after the economic slowdown. The overall expenditure on upgrading the quality of residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects has positively impacted the global market. The increasing demand for passive fire protection (PFP) and acoustic insulation are expected to fuel the usage of active calcium silicate in the coming years. In tandem with this trend, active calcium silicate will be used for building walls, blast furnaces, electric arc furnace in board and block forms, and oil refineries. Analysts anticipate that application of active calcium silicate in ceramic applications are also expected to steady rise in the near future.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Market Potential

The European Association for Passive Fire Protection (EAPFP), which is responsible for the rules and regulations that standardizes fire protection norms in the region is expected to directly impact the active calcium silicate market. The association represents several other institutions, manufacturers, and contractors, setting standards for each one of them.

Furthermore, the introduction of products that have improved fire resistance, non-combustibility, and surface spread of flame are expected to provide the global market an additional boost. Certification of these products is also projected to add to their market value in the near future.

Global Active Calcium Silicate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global active calcium silicate market is spread over regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Presently, Europe holds a dominant position in the global market with Germany leading the way for the region. The growth of this market in Europe is attributable to the stringent regulatory framework safeguarding the quality of construction work. The growing demand for fireproofing to prevent buildings and structures from damage due to flames and smokes is also projected to play an important role in the burgeoning demand for active calcium silicate.

On the other hand, developing economies of Brazil and China are also expected to make propel the demand for active calcium silicate in the near future. Increasing investments in infrastructure, building of airports, highways, flyovers, and several commercial complexes are expected to increase the uptake of active calcium silicate in upcoming projects in these countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

Some of the leading players operating in the global active calcium silicate market are American Elements, Skamol, Promat International, HIL Limited, Johns Manville, Ramco Industries, Bee Chems, BIP Chemicals, Anglitemp, Weifang Hong Yuan Chemical, Imerys Filtration Minerals, R.K. Oil Industries, and 2K Technologies.

