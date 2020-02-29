Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to Expand at a CAGR of More than 7% From 2019 to 2027,

The global acute kidney injury treatment market was valued at US$ 1,351.70 Mn in 2018. The global acute kidney injury treatment market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 7% from 2019 to 2027, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) , titled, ‘Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027′.

The acute kidney injury treatment market report suggests that, increase in the geriatric population and rising incidences of acute kidney injuries are expected to propel the acute kidney injury treatment market. North America is expected to be a prominent region in the global acute kidney injury treatment market, owing to the rise in the patient population, high geriatric population, and increasing technological advancements.

The acute kidney injury treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, due to the increasing geriatric population, developing healthcare infrastructure, and growing patient population in the region.

Moreover, research and development activities and initiatives by governments in the healthcare sector are anticipated to further enhance the acute kidney injury treatment market in Asia Pacific.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67523

Dialysis Segment Projected to be a Highly Lucrative Segment in the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

The dialysis segment accounted for a prominent share in the global acute kidney injury treatment market in terms of revenue in 2018. Dialysis facilitates the survival of critically ill patients with acute kidney injury.

The number of dialysis centers has been increasing across the globe. This is anticipated to drive the dialysis segment in the acute kidney injury treatment market during the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, there were 5,698 dialysis centers in the U.S. in 2010, as against 4,789 in 2005. Furthermore, the governments of emerging countries are setting up new dialysis centers and improving the existing ones.

In 2013, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company and Abu Dhabi General Services Company announced a plan to establish a state-of-the-art dialysis center in Abu Dhabi, the UAE. This dialysis center would consist of 66 kidney dialysis units. Thus, the rise in the number of dialysis centers and related initiatives taken by governments are expected to offer immense opportunities to players operating in the acute kidney injury treatment market.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=66860

Prerenal Acute Kidney Injury Segment Holds a Prominent Share in the Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market

In terms of type, the prerenal acute kidney injury segment held a leading share in the global acute kidney injury treatment market in 2018. It is anticipated to gain market share by the end of 2027, and expand at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period, in the acute kidney injury treatment market.

Prerenal acute kidney injuries account for 55%-65% cases of acute kidney injury cases, while intrinsic acute kidney injuries constitute 25%-30% share. Around 5%-10% cases are of postrenal acute kidney injuries.

North America Holds Sway, whereas Asia Pacific Emerging as a Lucrative Market

The North America region accounts for a key share in the global acute kidney injury treatment market, and is likely to witness further growth in the acute kidney injury treatment market. Rapidly growing geriatric population, growing patient population, strong ongoing clinical pipeline, and development for providing more advanced and efficient products are the prime factors responsible for the growth of North America acute kidney injury treatment market.

Moreover, factors such as rising numbers of key players and their increasing acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations, growing government approvals for new products, accompanied with the rising adoption of advanced products are the factors boosting the growth of the acute kidney injury treatment market in North America.

Asia Pacific is projected to be a rapidly expanding market in the global acute kidney injury treatment market during the forecast period, due to factors such as growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases which are more prone to develop acute kidney injury, rising urbanization, and increasing critical care admissions.

Moreover, extensive government initiatives in the healthcare sector, increasing research and development, and growing presence and investments by global prime players in the Asia pacific region market are the factors responsible for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific in the global acute kidney injury treatment market.

Development of Technologically-Advanced Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Options and Strategic Collaborations and Acquisitions are Key Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

The report also provides the profiles of the leading players functioning in the global acute kidney injury treatment market. Angion Biomedica Corp., AM-Pharma, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., and LG Chem. are some of the key players functioning in the global acute kidney injury treatment market, accounting for a significant market share.

Companies functioning in the acute kidney injury treatment industry are focusing on grow their geographic presence through developing promising molecules for acute kidney injury treatment, strategic acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations with acute kidney injury treatment market players in respective domains and geographies.

Moreover, strong progressive research and development activities, product approvals, etc., are the factors due to which these players are experiencing growth in the acute kidney injury treatment market.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/