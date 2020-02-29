Anal Carcinoma Treatment Market is Thriving Worldwide with Leading Players

Anal carcinoma is defined as the cancer of terminal part of the large intestine, starting at the upper surface of the rectal disc and passing through the genital floor to end at the anal canal. Anal carcinoma accounts for 2.5% of all digestive system distortions. Around 7000 new cases are detected in the U.S. every year. The incidence of anal carcinoma in the general public has increased over the last few decades, from 10 to around 20 per million individuals. Anal carcinoma has higher rate of incidence in women infected with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), human papillomavirus (HPV), or genital warts. Factors such as receptive anal intercourse, cigarette smoking, and high lifetime number of sexual partners may also cause anal carcinoma.

The global anal carcinoma treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on type, anal carcinoma treatment market has been categorized into perianal skin cancers, adenocarcinomas, anal melanomas, squamous cell carcinomas, and others. Based on treatment, the global market for anal carcinoma treatment has been categorized into surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. Based on end-user, anal carcinoma treatment market has been divided into hospitals, cancer treatment centers, and research institutes. Perianal glands tumor or perianal skin cancer is a type of tumor that is found near the anus, which develops from a particular glandular tissue found in the perineum. Adenocarcinoma is a kind of cancer that can arise in several places in the body and that can develop in mucus-secreting glands throughout the body. Anal melanoma is an aggressive and rare malignancy. Individuals suffering from anal melanoma usually exhibit a progressive and even metastatic disorder. Anal melanoma has no known risk factors unlike cutaneous melanoma. Squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type of anal carcinoma. It accounts for about 75% of anal cancer cases.

Moreover, anal carcinoma is treated with surgeries that include removal of affected glandular tissues and some adjacent part of tissues. Minimally invasive surgical treatment procedures help minimize the risk of infection and reduce the healing time required. Chemotherapy drugs are either given orally or injected trough the intravenous or intramuscular route. They travel through the body and reach the site of action to kill cancerous cells. Radiation therapy has been classified into two basic types: internal beam radiation technology and external beam radiation technology. Internal radiation is directly injected into the areas affected by cancerous cells.

Based on geography, the anal carcinoma treatment market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The North America anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The Europe anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia Pacific anal carcinoma treatment market has been further divided into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Latin America anal carcinoma treatment market has been segregated into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America. The Middle East & Africa anal carcinoma treatment market has been segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global anal carcinoma treatment market, due to rising geriatric population and increasing demand for rapid diagnosis and better treatment among patients in the region. Presently, the U.S. is a key contributor to growth of the global anal carcinoma treatment market in North America. The global anal carcinoma treatment market is expected to expand at a significant rate in the next few years. Europe is the second-largest market for anal carcinoma treatment. Anal cancer affects around 1300 individuals in the U.K. every year.

Some of the key players operating in the global anal carcinoma treatment market are Global BioPharma, Inc. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Advaxis, Inc. Pfizer Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

