Animal Wound Care Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2024

Wound care is control of the overall steadiness of animal. Moreover, open wounds can detract attention from more delicate but potentially life threatening problems. After initial care, the animal should be calmed. Further, first aid should be followed immediately and safely for the prevention of infection which can cause life threatening disease. Active bleeding can be controlled with direct pressure by pneumatic cuff instead of a bandage. The cuff should be inflated until hemorrhage is controlled. The need for animal wound care is growing due to rise in pet adoption, growth in income in developed economies, and increase in awareness about animal health.

Furthermore, rise in demand for pet insurance coupled with growth in animal health expenditure is propelling the market growth globally. Currently, the U.S. is the key country contributing toward the Animal Wound Care Market, where the quality of life of the animals with painful symptoms that are difficult to manage have become manageable. In addition, the market for animal wound care is expected to expand at a high rate in the next few years. However, lack of skilled personnel can prove to be a restraining factor for the overall growth of this market especially in low- to medium-income countries of the world.

The treatment for animal wound should be directed toward removal of damaged tissue/foreign objects from the wound, as well as inflammation control and moisture control. Furthermore, the wound should be protected from further contamination by covering it with a lint-free dressing or sterile dressing. The time between examination and removal of damaged tissue/foreign objects should be reduced to decrease bacterial contamination. When the wound is infected, a sample is collected for culture and sensitivity testing. In addition, new development has to be incorporated for high performance, fast response time, and cost-effective tests.

The animal wound care market can be segmented based on product, animal, end-user, and geography. Based on product, the animal wound care market can be categorized into surgical wound care, traditional wound care, advanced wound care, and others. Based on animal, the market can be segmented into livestock animals and companion animals. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into veterinary clinics, veterinary hospitals, and homecare settings.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Globally, North America was observed to be a significant animal wound care market owing to high concerns for animal health and growth in pet adoption. Additionally, the U.S. and Canada have been successfully utilizing animal wound care products, which as a result is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, presence of well-established health care organization, government initiatives in implementing animal wound care, and constantly improving reimbursement scenario are projected to further propel the market growth. Europe was a large animal wound care market owing to enhanced veterinary health processes and implementation of high veterinary health care concerns in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a fast growing regional market globally. The major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the animal wound care market in the region are the large population of companion and livestock animal and growth in awareness about animal health, especially in India and China. Additionally, China and India are the top emerging countries in the region and hence are anticipated to increasingly contribute toward the market growth. In Latin America, Mexico and Brazil are the countries that have significant potential for growth due to developing medical organization and rise in disposable incomes.

Key players operating in the global animal wound care market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Acelity L.P. Inc., Bayer AG, Neogen Corporation, and Virbac.