Anti-Drone Market – Market Drivers, Restraint & Future Growth by 2025

Global Anti-Drone Market: Overview

Anti-drone systems are designed to counter unwarranted intrusion of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). These systems have the capability of tracking, identifying, and detecting UAVs from a certain distance and avert illicit activities that could be harmful to human life. Various government, law enforcement agencies across the world have started to recognize the potential threats from drones and (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) UAVs.

The use of anti-drone systems have been used by the military for quite some time and the commercialization of such technologies is on the rise as a number of companies are coming up with their own versions of commercial anti-drone technologies. Use of drones/UAVs for illegal activities such as piracy, unauthorized surveillance, and spying has also been increasing. There have been instances of unauthorized drones flying over a stadium in France, or sets of a popular TV show, or even prison establishments.

A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the global anti-drone market to expand at an impressive 19.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 and attain a valuation of US$1,204.9 mn by 2025. The market was evaluated to be worth US$214.7 mn in 2016.

Measures to Combat Border Infiltration for Civilian Safety Boosts Deployment

Across the world, measures to combat security threat posed by unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is primarily driving the deployment of anti-drones systems. Defense forces and border security agencies are gearing up to thwart contingencies that could happen due to UAVs or UASs. Anti-drone systems can track, locate, and detect UAVs from a certain distance and act so as to prevent harm to civilian life.

Rapid technological advancements and competition among product manufacturers have led to significant drop in the prices of UAVs and UASs. This, in turn, has increased their adoption among several end users. Apart from extensive use of UAVs for military applications for which they were originally developed, they are increasingly used to cause damage and disturbance to civilian life. This has necessitated the use of anti-drone systems to combat such mishaps especially in war-torn nations such as Syria, Iraq, and African countries.

Another key factor stoking the growth of anti-drone market is commercialization of technologies for the development of anti-drone systems. Local companies are developing their own versions of anti-drone technologies for commercial use, although they are not as destructive as the ones developed for defense use.

Use of Technology for Enhancing National Security Makes North America Leader

The segments of the global anti-drone market, based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Amongst all, North America is anticipated to display rapid growth at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025. The growth of the regional market is expected to be mainly driven by neutralization technology segment, which is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.6% between 2017 and 2025.

The military force of the United States along with other NATO members have been using anti-drone systems in the war-torn areas of Syria and Afghanistan. The deployment of anti-drone systems in commercial and government buildings, prisons, or places of public gatherings have also been stoking growth of the anti-drone market in North America.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to closely follow North America in terms of growth rate over the forecast period. The region is expected to rise at a CAGR of 20.7% between 2017 and 2025 mainly driven by the demand for neutralizing system segment. China and India display substantial demand for anti-drone systems mainly for military use. Apart from this, law enforcement agencies in China have also started using anti-drone guns for public safety. The end-use segments of government, airfields, and military account for more than 70% of the Asia Pacific anti-drone market.

Some key companies in the global anti-drone market are Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Boeing Co., Dedrone Detect Inc., DRONESHIELD, and Enterprise Control Systems among others.