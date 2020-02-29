Anti Slip Grading Market Is Becoming More WideSpread During the Forecast Period: Know the Drivers

The international market for Anti Slip Grading has been researched in detail in the publication with increased focus on important factors such as opportunities, and restraints, growth drivers. Each of the factors that pertain to shaping of the market dynamics has been studied and analyzed in detail by the analysts, so as to offer the best and most evaluative study for the report buyers. The snapshot or the executive summary that has been provided in the Anti Slip Grading market research study and it has been designed to give a quick overview of the market for receiving information on the go. This could help readers with hands-on data needed to make quick decisions anytime during their growth journey in the market.

Anti Slip tiles are specifically designed for usage in places where there is a high probability of slip-hazards. These Anti Slip tiles are widely used in commercial, residential and industrial applications. The demand for Anti Slip tiles is relatively higher in certain tropical regions where environmental conditions entail use of such tiles – a necessity. Such Anti Slip tiles are used especially in places which are likely to involve accumulation of water, for instance wet-rooms and showers, among others.

A wide gamut of variants depending on the material used, aesthetics and textures, among other attributes for a variety of applications, are offered by large and relatively smaller manufacturers across the globe. Moreover, these Anti Slip tiles are manufactured to specific exacting standards. Furthermore, standards specifying the grade of tiles to be used in a particular region exist, especially in developed regions of the globe. For instance, in the U.S., ANSI A137.1 Section 9.6, also called the AcuTestTM, is a standard specified for the usage of tiles depending upon the dynamic coefficient of friction. Also, in the U.K., “R” i.e. resistance value is specified. For usage in bathrooms and changing rooms, ‘R13’ is specified.

Market for Anti Slip tiles is expected to witness steady growth in demand and is thus anticipated to register a moderate single-digit growth during the forecast period.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Dynamics

There is a high demand for Anti Slip tiles in the industrial sector where chances of accidents are quite high on wet work floors. Also, rising construction activities in emerging regions have resulted in steady growth of the market for Anti Slip tiles over the recent past. Moreover, anticipated steady growth in construction spending across the globe is expected to further drive growth of the market in the near future. Also, relatively higher replacement rate for these tiles in renovation activities is further expected to create incremental growth opportunity over the forecast period.

Anti Slip tiles are relatively more expensive than regular tiles, owing to the cost involved in surface treatment by specific chemicals and texture specific treatments. Also, installation of these Anti Slip tiles entails relatively higher maintenance, which is expected to be one of the major restraining factors for this market. A large variety of Anti Slip tiles are available in the market, including ceramic and porcelain tiles. Recently, many types of Anti Slip tiles are being manufactured in different designs, patterns and structures for residential and commercial segments. Thus, the demand for Anti Slip tiles is high in the current scenario.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Segmentation

The Anti Slip tiles market can be categorized on the basis of material used and end user. On the basis of material used, the Anti Slip tiles market can be segmented as ceramic, porcelain, PVC and polyurethanes, others. On the basis of end user, the Anti Slip tiles market can be segmented as industrial, commercial and residential.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global Anti Slip tiles market, owing to rapid urbanization and increasing investment in infrastructure by countries, such as India, Indonesia and Vietnam, among others. China dominates both consumption and production of Anti Slip tiles and that the country has overtaken the U.S. in terms of ceramic tiles manufacturing. North America and Europe are also expected to account for a significant share, owing to high demand for tiles with an aesthetic appeal, and increasing demand from repair & renovation, rehabilitation activities. The European market accounts for a decent share, owing to government standards and a rise in construction activities post the economic downturn. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register steady growth, due to growth in demand for tiles stemming from growing construction activities.

Anti Slip Tiles Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain in the global Anti Slip tiles market are:

The Mosaic Company

RAK ceramics

Groupo Lamosa

Johnson Tiles

Pilkington

Mohawk Industries

Ceramiche Altas Concorde

Nitco Tiles

Mosa

Gerflor

Foshan Sunvin Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Foshan Wondrous Building Materials Co., Ltd.

