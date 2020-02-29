Assessing the future of the Cold Chain Packaging Market 2025

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Overview

The quality of service in “Cold Chain” is largely dependent on the growing investments in latest technology as well as equipment, particularly the cold chain packaging solution. Over the last decade or two, highly competitive market are facing economic hardships, and hence, pharmaceutical companies were looking for different methods to minimize cost of product packaging. One of the ways thought of to achieve cost cutting was the use of inexpensive packaging solutions such as passive packaging system, but then it involved the risk of exposing the medicinal products to the ambient temperatures. Hence, for the logistics of temperature-sensitive drugs, pharmaceutical companies have shifted its focus towards using the cold chain packaging solution that suits a particular situation. Cold chain packaging solutions include different types of refrigerated containers, temperature monitors & integrators for managing product’s life period.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The demand for cold chain packaging has grown immensely in the healthcare packaging sector. Cold chain packaging finds its applications in supply & logistics of biopharmaceuticals, clinical trials & vaccines, etc. This substantial growth of the cold chain packaging market is due to boost in the sales of medicinal products needing cold chain logistics. Also, governments of various countries coupled with its regulatory agencies have designed several guidelines and have adopted their own “Goods Distribution Practices (GDP)”. However, one key challenge in the cold chain packaging market is the rising cost of raw material. Polystyrene is the primary raw material used in built-up of cold chain packaging solutions. In the recent times, instability in prices of polystyrene, owing to the increased gap between demands and supply, has surged the price and is likely to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, escalated raw materials cost further leads to raising the overall cost of final product.

Global Cold Chain Packaging Market: Segmentation

Based on various parameters, global cold chain packaging market can be segmented into various segments such as

Based on material type, global cold chain packaging market can be segmented as

Expanded polystyrene (EPS) Fabricated EPS Molded EPS

Vacuum insulated panel (VIP) solutions

Polyurethane (PUR)

Others

Based on Product type, global cold chain packaging market can be segmented as

Phase Change Materials (PCMs)

Gel Packs & Bricks

Insulated shipping containers Parcel Containers Pallet Containers

Temperature Loggers

Others

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38033

Based on applications type, global cold chain packaging market can be segmented as