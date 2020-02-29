Automotive Electronic Clutch Market: Expand At A Significant Pace During The Forecast Period Owing To Rising Demand For The Automatic Transmission

Automotive electronic clutch breaks the connection between the clutch pedals and clutch itself in the transmission system. The clutch pedal is directly connected to the actuator control unit which is further connected to the actuator that controls the automotive clutch efficiently. Automotive electronic clutch is gaining popularity mostly in vehicles with manual transmission. It assists the driver while shifting gears without having to press the clutch pedal.

The global automotive electronic clutch market is expand at a significant pace during the forecast period owing to rising demand for the automatic transmission systems. The automotive electronic clutch market assists the driver while changing gears and allows for temporary coasting in order to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. The automotive electronic clutch system can installed in manual transmission vehicles and hence, it can be can be a cost-effective alternative for customers who are unwilling to buy a vehicle with automatic transmission.

The electronic clutch system enhances fuel economy, vehicle response, and eliminates driveline shocks, with lower emission of CO2 (Carbon dioxide). The electronic clutch system is considered as the future of manual transmission system by a few leading manufacturers of the electronic clutch system. Moreover, the automotive electronic clutch market is likely to expand at a significant pace owing to a rise in preference for the automatic transmission system. Increase in traffic congestion automotive electronic clutch can be a boon for owners of vehicles with manual transmission systems. Furthermore, expansion of the market for automatic transmission system can restraint the automotive electronic clutch market, due to the absence of clutch in the automatic transmission system.

The global automotive electronic clutch market can be segmented based on component, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on component, the actuator control unit segment is likely to hold a notable share of market, as compared to the other component segments, due to the high cost of the component. The actuator control unit acts as the heart of the electronic clutch system and can be used with manual transmissions in combination with a clutch actuator module, also with an electronic clutch pedal as an option.

In terms of sales channel, the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the automotive electronic clutch market. Rise in popularity of the electronic clutch is likely to propel the aftermarket segment of the automotive electronic clutch market during the forecast period.

For exclusive market insights from experts? Request a Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=55896

In terms of vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to account for a prominent share of the automatic electronic clutch market, owing to the high production of the passenger vehicles. Moreover, commercial vehicles are mostly equipped with manual transmission system and hence, the commercial vehicle segment is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to hold a notable share of the global automotive electronic clutch market, followed by Europe. Presence of a large number of manual transmission vehicles in the South-east Asia is anticipated to be the high share held by Asia Pacific in the global automotive electronic clutch market. In Europe, most people prefer manual transmission vehicles over automatic transmission vehicles, thus the for automotive electronic clutch market in the region is likely to expand at a notable pace, as an electronic clutch offers an option to shift gears manually as well as automatically.

Key players operating in the global automotive electronic clutch market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler AG, RAICAM INDUSTRIE SRL, The Carlyle Johnson Machine Company, LLC., HURT s.r.o., and Altra Industrial Motion Corp.