Automotive Lighting Market – Flourishing Industry Impact Positive Growth Demands

The prominent players such General Electric Co., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co, Hyundai Mobis, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES LTD, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, OSRAM Licht Group, Royal Phillips Electronics, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd, Stanley Electric Co. Ltd, VALEO, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, Koito Manufacturing Co.,LTD, among others also had an important share in global automotive lighting market. For global automotive lighting market, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and OSRAM Licht Group held the largest share in 2016. Moreover, collectively the top vendors are focusing on new features into their automotive lighting market.

Demand for Energy Efficient Lighting is Increasing

There is a growing demand for energy efficient lighting today. Consumers are also demanding cost-effective Lighting systems. Therefore, market players are investing in research and development so as to offer customers the solutions. The market is also benefiting from the green disposable income of the people which is leading them to purchase vehicles. In addition to this favorable government policies are also eating the growth of the Global Automotive Lighting Market. The growing demand for improved Road elimination and increasing focus on vehicle safety are the factors helping the market to grow.

Stringent Rules Regarding Road Safety to Aid Growth of Market

Then are strict and stringent laws implemented by the government in order to ensure road safety and this will create a favorable environment for the automotive Lighting Market. As drivers need to be able to distinguish obstacles, Automotive lighting make use of UV and IT lights even in dark. Automotive lighting are adaptive to divers ambient conditions as well as respond to emergency brakes and all these factors make them extremely important in all the vehicles.

Front Lighting Segment Likely to Emerge Dominant by 2017

Global automotive lighting is segmented in terms of vehicle type, by application, by technology, by product scale, and by region. By vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger type and commercial type. The passenger vehicle production across the world is approximately three times the number of commercial vehicles production. By application, automotive lighting market can segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, interior lighting, and side lighting.

The front lighting segment in 2017 is expected to be the highest in the application segment compared to the other three automotive lighting positions. This is mainly attributed to its function of illuminating the road in all weather conditions and avoiding accidents in the dark as compared to rear and side application segments that are mainly used for indication purposes. By technology, automotive lighting market is bifurcated as Halogen, Xenon, and LED. Decrease in halogen bulbs is mainly due to increase in LED technology.

LED bulbs are proving to be very popular as they can produce an extreme white light and are more energy efficient as compared to the other two types. Sophisticated technologies such as the Advanced Front-Lighting System (AFS) and Daytime Running Lights (DTRL) have become largely popular because of their safety features. By product scale, the market can be segmented as OEMs and aftermarket product.

The aftermarket product segment is also expected to contribute considerably owing to increasing customization of automotive lights for better illumination and aesthetic looks of the vehicle.