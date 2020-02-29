Barrett’s Esophagus Treatment Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2025

Barrett’s esophagus is one of the major complications of gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) in which the normal squamous tissue lining the esophagus changes to the tissue resembling that of the intestine lining. This disease is caused by the damage to the esophagus from the chronic backwash of stomach contents (like enzymes and acid) that occurs with abnormal reflux. Over 10% of individuals with GERD develop Barrett’s esophagus. The intestinal cells in Barrett’s esophagus are more resistant to stomach acid than squamous cells, indicating that the tissue changes that occur are to protect the esophagus from acid exposure.

This disease is commonly observed in men than in women, and is more common in white population as compared to Hispanic population, and is rare in Asian and black population. Barrett’s esophagus does not present any symptoms, and the patients’ seek treatment for GERD symptoms. Furthermore, Barrett’s esophagus is considered to be the primary risk factor for esophageal cancer. Over 12 million adults in the Americas are anticipated to be suffering from Barrett’s esophagus, of which over 1.5 million have only been diagnosed. In addition, it is estimated that over 0.5% of the patients with Barrett’s esophagus develop esophageal cancer.

Barrett’s esophagus can be classified into three categories -intestinal metaplasia without dysplasia; low-grade dysplasia; and high-grade dysplasia. Intestinal metaplasia without dysplasia is a condition in which the epithelial lining of the esophagus is replaced with the type of epithelium found in intestine. Low-grade dysplasia is a condition in which the cells appear abnormal on microscopic observation and this indicates the early-stage of pre-cancer of the esophagus.

High-grade dysplasia indicates the advanced stage of pre-cancer of esophagus, and cells appear very abnormal on microscopic observation. Growing lifestyle changes leading to obesity, and increasing consumption of alcohol causing GERD among people, leading to Barrett’s esophagus is expected to contribute to the growth of the market. However, the asymptomatic condition of Barrett’s esophagus, patent expiry of drugs employed for the treatment of GERD, and the availability of over-the counter drugs might hamper future market growth.

The market for Barrett’s esophagus treatment can be segmented into treatment type, distribution channel, and geography. The treatment for Barrett’s esophagus depends on the degree of dysplasia found in the esophageal cells. The treatment type for the disease includes medications and surgical treatment. Medications include proton pump inhibitors, antacids, H2 blockers, promotility agents, and others. Surgical therapies include radiofrequency ablation, photodynamic therapy, endoscopic spray cryotherapy, endoscopic mucosal resection, and surgery. The medications treatment for Barrett’s esophagus can be further segmented on the basis of distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, over the counter, and others. Surgical treatment for Barrett’s esophagus can be further segmented into end users that include hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and clinics, among others.

Geographically, the Barrett’s esophagus treatment market can be segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to record highest market share, owing to the growing incidence and prevalence of the disease; focus of various organizations to create awareness among people; and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Europe is anticipated to be the next dominant region in the Barrett’s esophagus treatment market. Growth in the region is anticipated to be adversely impacted due to sluggish economic growth. Asia Pacific is expected to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, owing to significant contribution from emerging countries such as China and India.

The leading players in the Barrett’s esophageal treatment market include Addex Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Plc., Rottapharm (Meda AB), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eisai Co. Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Torax Medical, Mederi Therapeutics, Aros Pharma, Torax Medical, Inc., and C. R. Bard.