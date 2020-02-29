Bubble Mailers Packaging Market – Investment Project Opportunity for Startups and Entrepreneurs

Bubble Mailers Packaging Market: Introduction

With the increasing rise in e-commerce globally, there is an ever increasing demand from the industry for product type that are not only wear and tear resistant but also provide high tensile strength to the product during transit. Bubble mailers are air cushioned which make them an ideal choice for transportation of delicate goods. The growth of the global bubble mailers market is expected to be propelled by their rising application in the logistics industry. Bubble mailers also reduce the rate of damage claims and thereby increasing the profitability margins.

Bubble Mailers Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increase home shopping & online retail, e-auctions are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the global Bubble Mailers Market to expand at higher growth rates. There are various applications provided by the Bubble Mailers Market like gifts, books, audio cd, spare parts, circuit boards, video cassettes, drugs and vitamins which is driving the demand of the global Bubble Mailers Market. Bubble Mailers are available in various shapes & sizes. Growing Biodegradable & recycle plastic products is expected to positively affect the Bubble Mailers Market. Restrictions by the government on E-commerce businesses and shippers related to the environmental footprint, sales discount, and labor laws are some of the important restraints factors that is hindering the growth of the Bubble Mailers Market. Overall Bubble Mailers is expected to expand at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the forecast period. The pricing of bubble mailers varies from product to product. Recyclable plastic products and growing demand for biodegradable plastic products are expected to positively affect the Bubble Mailers Market.

Bubble Mailers Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global Bubble Mailers Market packaging market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of capacity the global Bubble Mailers Market packaging market has been segmented as:

Less the 300 g

300 to 500 g

500 to 1000 g

1000 to 2000 g

Above 2000 g

On the basis of application, the global Bubble Mailers Packaging Market has been segmented as:

Books & Audio CDs

Jewelry

Medicines & Nutrients

Gifts

Frames

Watches & novelties

Electric parts & circuit boards

Videocassettes

Others

On the basis of type, the global Bubble Mailers Packaging Market has been segmented as:

Kraft Bubble Mailers

Poly Bubble Mailers

Natural Kraft Bubble Mailers

Others

Bubble Mailers Packaging Market: Geographical Outlook

The Global Bubble Mailers Packaging Market has been divided into seven regions as follows –