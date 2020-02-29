Capacitor Banks Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2027

Capacitor Banks Market Scenario

An alternating electrical system is the assembly of various power receiving components including transformers, motors, and fluorescent tube ballasts. It needs instant reactive energy. Most of the modern electrical transmission and distribution systems operate in high voltage conditions and thus, consume high reactive energy. This results in more power losses, high power factor difference, and huge amounts in the electricity bills. As a solution, reactive energy is required to be supplied as closely as possible to the loads. Capacitor banks provide solutions to correct the power factor and smoothening of electrical energy.

The market for capacitor banks is driven by the factors such as improvement of electrical infrastructure to electrify remote areas, focus on reducing the losses in transmission and distribution systems, supporting proposals from state electric companies. For an instance, Energy Commission of Ghana, approved a proposal, NAMA, for promoting energy efficiency through installation of capacitor banks for commercial and industrial consumers. However, the low efficiency of capacitor banks in low voltage environment is hindering the market size of capacitor banks.

The banks can also be used in a direct current power system to increase the overall amount of stored energy. Capacitor banks not only rectify the power factors that are caused due to voltage lag or current lag but also offer other advantages. Some of the advantages of the capacitor banks include improvement of voltage level, reduction of system losses, load reduction in the alternators, cost efficiency through reducing the cost of per megawatt load.

Key Players

Some of the key players of global capacitor banks market are ABB (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation Plc (Republic of Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), GE Grid Solutions LLC (U.S.), Northeast Power Systems Inc. (U.S.), and Nissin Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan). Legrand (France), Schneider Electric SE (France), CIRCUTOR SA (Spain), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Ergon Energy (Australia), ICAR SpA (Italy), Samsung Electro-Mechanics (South Korea), Transgrid Solutions Inc. (Canada), Gentec-EO (U.S.), and Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) are among others.

Industry Segmentation

Global capacitor banks market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, voltage rating, end-use sector, and region.

Taking into account the type segment, the market is again sub-segmented as open rack, enclosed, and pole mounted capacitor banks. Open rack capacitor bank segment holds for the largest market share due to numerous busbar systems and increasing transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Based on technology, the market is further classified as Line commutated converter (LCC), and Voltage source converter (VSC). LCC segment is dominating the capacitor bank market due to its ability to withstand in harsh conditions. LCCs make use of semiconductors, which allow the voltage in both polarities, while the VSC segment is capable of passing the voltage in any one direction. Thus, LCC are more efficient and provide an operational edge over the VSC.

Based on voltage rating, the sub-segments are low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage. Medium voltage segment accounts for the largest market size as it seeks demand from both industrial, and commercial end-users.

On the basis of end-use sector, the market is categorized as residential, commercial, and industrial. Industrial segment is expected to dominate the market size as the industries are potential users of the heavy load appliances that require power factor correction at the most.

Regional Outlook

Global capacitor banks market is expected to witness excellent growth during the forecast period due to increasing access to quality power from the remote areas and emerging nations and focus on reducing the electricity loss.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market for capacitor banks during the forecast period. The region has the highest number of emerging nations, which demand a proper power infrastructure. For an instance, in India there has been an aim of electrification of the whole nation by the end of 2018. This creates the demand for capacitor banks, which are a fundamental part of transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The Middle East is expected to hold the second largest value in the capacitor bank market. Industrialization from oil and gas activities is high in the region, which constantly requires power. Besides, heavy operations in the oil & gas industry create current lag and voltage lag in the system, which fluctuates the power factor. Due to this factor, capacitor banks have a high demand in the region.

