Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025
OpenStack controls functionalities within compute, storage, and networking resources through a data center. It is managed through web dashboards or API. The technology is suitable for hybrid infrastructure as it reduces the risk of lock-ins that are associated with proprietary platforms. OpenStack is becoming a strategic choice for many organizations and service providers that offer cloud-computing services on standard hardware. It is also ideal for companies deploying private clouds and large enterprises using cloud solutions across multiple continents.
According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be easy infrastructure management requirement. The ability of OpenStack to allow the addition of new components by end-user requirement addresses the growing demand among enterprises for storage, computing, and space optimization. As new components can be added quickly because of its open nature, other existing cloud components can also run on OpenStack, thereby enhancing interoperability and integration. In addition, OpenStack infrastructure is evolving to provide the necessary tools for developers. Therefore, owing to its ease of management, we expect more numbers of enterprises should adopt the technology.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Management for the OpenStack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Management for the OpenStack development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BMC Software
HP
IBM
Red Hat
VMware
Adaptive Computing
CA Technologies
Cisco Systems
Citrix
CliQr Technologies
CloudBolt Software
Convirture
CSC
Dell
Egenera
Embotics
GigaSpaces Technologies
Gravitant
Micro Focus
Microsoft
Oracle
RightScale
Scalr
ServiceNow
Splunk
Zimory
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Community Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
IT
Academic Research
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Management for the OpenStack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Management for the OpenStack development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
