Cloud Management for the OpenStack Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook and Forecasts 2025

OpenStack controls functionalities within compute, storage, and networking resources through a data center. It is managed through web dashboards or API. The technology is suitable for hybrid infrastructure as it reduces the risk of lock-ins that are associated with proprietary platforms. OpenStack is becoming a strategic choice for many organizations and service providers that offer cloud-computing services on standard hardware. It is also ideal for companies deploying private clouds and large enterprises using cloud solutions across multiple continents.

According to the report, one of the key drivers for market growth will be easy infrastructure management requirement. The ability of OpenStack to allow the addition of new components by end-user requirement addresses the growing demand among enterprises for storage, computing, and space optimization. As new components can be added quickly because of its open nature, other existing cloud components can also run on OpenStack, thereby enhancing interoperability and integration. In addition, OpenStack infrastructure is evolving to provide the necessary tools for developers. Therefore, owing to its ease of management, we expect more numbers of enterprises should adopt the technology.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Management for the OpenStack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Management for the OpenStack development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BMC Software

HP

IBM

Red Hat

VMware

Adaptive Computing

CA Technologies

Cisco Systems

Citrix

CliQr Technologies

CloudBolt Software

Convirture

CSC

Dell

Egenera

Embotics

GigaSpaces Technologies

Gravitant

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Oracle

RightScale

Scalr

ServiceNow

Splunk

Zimory

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Community Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT

Academic Research

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Management for the OpenStack status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Management for the OpenStack development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

