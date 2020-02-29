Cloud TV Market 2019 Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Development and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Cloud TV market is expected to grow from USD 1.65 billion in 2017 to USD 3.25 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.2 % during the forecast period. Cloud TV is a cloud-based application used for streaming TV channels, movies, or any show broadcaster on air. Cloud applications can be easily installed on devices such as tablets, phones, media boxes, TVs, and others. One of the major factors driving the cloud TV market is the elimination of cable operators and other video service providers. The market, however, is hindered by the lack of infrastructure for high-speed capabilities in developing economies. Moreover, government regulations on the allocation of bandwidth due to various security concerns is also increasingly becoming an issue which challenges the growth of the global cloud TV market.

The high adoption of smart devices such as smartphones and smart TVs is highly conducive to the growth of the global cloud TV market. Additionally, the high demand for HD resolution in content consumption is expected to drive market growth. Another vital factor driving the growth of the global cloud TV market is the pre-installation of cloud TV apps of smart television sets to promote adoption.

Market Research Future has uncovered the growth prospects of the global cloud TV market which is expected to grow at an above average CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Cloud TV applications are easily installed on personal electronic devices and do not require much memory. Easily installed on tablets, phones, TVs and other electronic devices, cloud TV is merging of web content and TV in a single stream. Aspects of cloud TV are even being adopted across many popular social media websites. The global cloud TV market is expected to reach USD 3 Bn by the end of 2023.

Major Key players

Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd.

Liberty Global

Charter Communications

Xfinity

Altice USA

TalkTalk TV Entertainment Limited

PCCW Limited

Brightcove, Inc.

Ziggo B.V.

Segmentation:

MRFR has performed segmentation of the global cloud TV market on the basis of various vital factors which include services, cloud deployment, streaming, end-user, and region. Services available in the cloud TV market include SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS. Cloud deployment has been segmented to include public, private, and hybrid. Streaming has been segmented to feature video-on-demand and live streaming. End-users of cloud TV have been segmented into consumers, media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, and others. The key regions covered in MRFR’s report on the global market include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for cloud TV is estimated to grow at a high rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of cloud TV market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is the dominating region due to the presence of various key players working towards continuously enhancing video streaming quality. Early adoption of cloud TV in the region is another factor for dominance as the end users in this region have a high disposable income, that drives the market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the increasing adoption of cloud TV among the consumers which is driving the market growth. Similarly, the increasing infrastructure in the region is also contributing for the market to growth.

