Coconut Milk Powder is a snowy dust used in the cuisines prepared in the Southeast Asian nations. During the spring ventilation process, coconut milk powder is produced from raw, non-sweetened coconut cream and is re-formed by water for use in coconut milk formulae. Many coconut milk powders commercially available tilt milk or casein into their components. Coconut is very nutritious and contains the minerals of iron and sodium, calcium and magnesium, selenio and phosphorus, as well as fibers, vitamins B1,B3, B6, C, and E. Additionally, coconut-derived products provide several health advantages such as enhancing cardiovascular health, regularizing digestive problems, and aids digestive issues.

This comprehensive study on the global coconut milk powder market elucidates on several factors impacting this industry, highlighting the prominent trends that will make or break the global market. The report delves into some key insights into the industry that will drive the global coconut milk powder market in coming years.

A few notable developments boosting the global coconut milk powder market are:

The household name of Chobani, with its famous Greek yogurt, hopes to achieve a new plant-based product that would achieve an equal success— despite the lack of two common attributes. The new cocoon product will be available nationally by mid-February and will hit some shops this month. Chobani seeks to grow the plant yogurt market.The introduction of such innovative products are expected to bode well for the global coconut milk powder market in coming years.

Danone acquired in July 2016 WhiteWave Foods Co., the U.S. food and beverage packaging company that also produces USD 10 billion organic food. The purchase helped the company to expand its bio food business further with non-milk drinks.

Leading vendors in the global coconut milk powder market are Cocomi, Coconut Company Ltd, MAGGI, Enature Organic Products, Caribbean, Renuka, and Nestlé Lanka PLC, among several others.

In 2017, sales of organic food rose by 6.4% as compared to 2016, to US$ 45.2 billion according to the Bio-Trade Association. The benefits of organic coconut milk powder are therefore expected to boost organic market growth during the forecast period.

The popularity and adaptability of the coconut flavor in food and drinks will keep on demand, but its future as an ingredient will depend on supply and cost. This is likely to favor the global coconut milk powder market in coming years.

Moreover, coconut milk powder consumption provides several health benefits that are expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period. The use of coconut milk powder contributes to the improvement of the immune system and helps to avoid several diseases. The large amounts in coconut milk of lauric acid can be easily absorbed and energy-free by the body. It also helps to reduce the level of cholesterol, increase blood pressure and prevent strokes and heart attacks. Increased consumer awareness of these advantages leads to coconut milk powder preference over other milk alternatives that boost the growth of the global coconut milk powder market.

The coconut milk is a key part of Asian cuisine and in the forecast period the demand for coconut milk powder in the area is expected to continue to be high. The high degree of lactose intolerance among consumers is the key growth factor for the coconut milk powder market in Asia-Pacific.