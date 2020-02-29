Composites Market – Global Industry Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast to 2017 – 2025

Global Composite Market: Overview

Composite is a multiphase material exhibiting a significant properties of both constituent phases. It consists of a continuous phase called matrix and a dispersed phase reinforcement. It is commercially available in different product types such as polymer matrix composite, metal matrix composite, and ceramic matrix composite. In terms of application, automotive & transportation and aerospace & defense held majority share in the global composites market in 2016. Rising demand from these end user industries is anticipated to fuel the composites market during the forecast period.

This study analyzes, estimates, and forecasts the global composites market in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025. The report also analyzes several driving and restraining factors and their impact on the market during the forecast period.

Global Composite Market: Applications

The report provides a detailed view of the composites market based on applications. Key applications included in the report are automotive & transportation, construction, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, marine & oil & gas, wind energy, and other (consumer goods, etc.). In terms of technology, the market is segmented into: pultrusion process, layup process, filament winding, compression molding, injection molding, resin transfer molding, and others. In terms of product type, the market is segmented into: polymer matrix composite, metal matrix composite, and ceramic matrix composite. Furthermore, the report segments the market based on key geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. It also provides market volume and revenue for each application, technology and product type under every regional segment. The composites market is further analyzed into major countries of each region.

Based on applications, technologies, product types and countries, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

Global Composite Market: Research Methodologies

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, and press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for the study of the composites market include Reinforced Plastics Magazine, European Plastics Council, Compositesone, Composites World Magazine, etc. and company presentations.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global composites market. Key players profiled in the composites study include Hexcel Corporation, TPI Composites, Inc, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Faurecia, Performance Composites Inc., Enduro Composites, Inc., Toray Industries, APPLIED POLERAMIC INC., Hexagon Composites, KINECO, Creative Composites Ltd., HITCO Carbon Composites, Inc., The Quadrant Group of Companies, Kangde Xin Composite Material Group Co., Ltd., BGF Industries, Inc., FACC AG, Premium Aerotec, Fokker Aerostructures, COTESA GmbH, PLASAN CARBON COMPOSITES, Wethje Carbon Composites, VELLO NORDIC AS, Fiberdur GmbH & Co. KG, Akiet B.V., and FILL GESELLSCHAFT M.B.H.

The report segments the global composites market into:

Composites Market – By Product Type

– Polymer Matrix Composites

– Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic

– Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic

– Others (Aramid fiber composites, etc.)

– Metal Matrix Composites

– Ceramic Matrix Composites

Composites Market – By Technology

– Pultrusion Process

– Layup Process

– Filament Winding

– Compression Molding

– Injection Molding

– Resin Transfer Molding

– Others (Automated fiber placement, automated tape laying, etc.)

Composites Market – By Application

– Automotive & Transportation

– Interior

– Exterior

– Power Train Components

– Others (Chassis, brake pads, etc.)

– Construction

– Aerospace & Defense

– Electrical & Electronics

– Marine & Oil & Gas

– Pipes

– Others (Top side applications, etc.)

– Wind Energy

– Others (consumer goods, etc.)

Composites Market – Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– France

– U.K.

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– ASEAN

– India

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

