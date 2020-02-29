Data center virtualization Market Witnessed To Take An Uptick In The Forecast Year 2025

Data center virtualization is the procedure of designing deploying and enhancing data center on cloud computing and virtualization technology. The data center primarily enables the virtualization of the physical server in the data center alongside networking, storage and other equipment and infrastructure devices. The data center virtualization primarily enables a physical server to the data center facility along with the networking, storage and other infrastructure equipment and devices. The data center virtualization generally produces a virtualized collocated and cloud virtual or cloud center.

The data center virtualization covers a wide range of technology, tools and various processes which facilitate a data center to provide and operate services on tops of a technology or virtualization layer. The data center virtualization enables the transformation of an existing or a traditional data facility to be used as a host multiple virtualized data center on the same existing physical infrastructure. This infrastructure or facility could be again used for a simultaneous or separate organization or application. The above mentioned factors helps optimizing resources form the infrastructure resource and further helps in reducing operational cost and center capital.

Some of the key factors driving the data center virtualization market are reduction in heat generation from the server, the data center virtualization enables faster redeploy, reduction in cost, provides backing up data more easily, better testing, greener pastures, no vendor lock in, single minded servers, better disaster recovery, and easier migration of cloud. Some of the factors restraining the data center virtualization market include overcoming chaos, underused servers, missing components, resource challenges, realigning staff expertise, managing portability.

A key challenge in implementing the data center virtualization includes missing components. The information technology companies generally virtualize a part of the data center assets. The data center virtualization works best when there is no missing data and provided there is no silos of data storage or data management appliances. Thus with the limiting of scope of the virtual infrastructure ultimately adds to the complexity and cost. Traditionally a lot of fund has been focused at research and development for designing heat reduction at the data center. Thus the only was to have heat reduction is by having lesser number of servers. Thus data center virtualization is a way to reduce the heat generated from the servers.

The data center virtualization market by type has been segmented into Type I Hypervisor, Type II Hypervisor, host machine, guest machine and paravirtualization tools. The data center virtualization market by end use industry has been segmented into telecommunication, government sector, healthcare, manufacturing, defense and surveillance and banking and finance. The banking and finance sector segment in the data center virtualization market segmented by end use industry led the data center virtualization market. The telecommunication segment is predicted to grow at the fastest rate over the next few years.