Data Security And Restore Services Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2025

The global “Data Security And Restore Services Market” report is based on comprehensive analysis conducted by experienced and professional experts. The report mentions, factors that are influencing growth such as drivers, restrains of the market. The report offers in-depth analysis of trends and opportunities in the “Data Security And Restore Services Market”. The report offers figurative estimations and predicts future for upcoming years on the basis of the recent developments and historic data. For the gathering information and estimating revenue for all segments, researchers have used top-down and bottom-up approach. On the basis of data collected from primary and secondary research and trusted data sources the report offers future predictions of revenue and market share.

Data protection and recovery solution plays a vital role not only in securing the corporate data from cyber threats but also provides a medium to recover the lost data due to intrusion by malicious software and cyber malware. With applications in most of the end use industries from manufacturing to aerospace and defense, data protection and recovery solutions have grown a necessity for most of the company dealing with data management.

The prominent reason supporting and driving the growth of data protection and recovery solutions market is the adoption of cloud data models by the enterprises, and private and government organizations for optimizing operational capabilities. Another factors responsible for the growing demand of data protection and recovery solutions is the increasing complexity of the enterprise network which connects all the computers and associated devices of the organization at different locations.

To achieve greater organizational efficiencies, organizations are adopting technologies such as big data infrastructure, as a result of which, the size of corporate data is increasing at a rapid pace. Along with a flexibility to access data over cloud, the risk of breach into the data vaults has also increase, thereby creating a demand for data protection and recovery solutions. Furthermore, with the introduction of Industry 4.0 in the manufacturing and production industry, the data from the manufacturing machines is expected to rise exponentially, thereby creating a demand for data protection and recovery solutions in coming years.

Global data protection and recovery solutions market can be segmented on the basis of deployment, enterprise, solutions and service, end-use industry, and geography. Based on deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premise and cloud deployment. On the basis of enterprise the data protection and recovery solution market can be segmented as large enterprise and small & medium enterprise. The enterprise size is distinguished on the number of employee and geographic presence. The solution and services segment can be further segmented into email protection, end to end data protection, application recovery management, cloud application protection, and others. The end-use industry segment can be bifurcated into IT and telecommunication, BFSI, transportation, government and defense, aerospace, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utility and others.

Geographically, the data protection and recovery solutions market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The data protection and recovery solutions market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa with the developments in the telecommunication, BFSI, healthcare, and aerospace end use industries. Moreover, in the developed regions such as North America and Europe, the data protection and recovery solutions market is expected to grow in transportation, energy & utility and healthcare industries owing to the growing investments in the research and development activities within defense and aerospace and stringent laws in healthcare data management.

The Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa are expected to be the most promising markets for the data protection and recovery solutions market owing to significant investment in the BFSI, industry. The governments in developing countries such as India are focusing on implementation of cloud based services in several industries including education and healthcare. This is expected to positively support the growth of data protection and recovery solutions market in this region during the forecast period 2017 – 2025

Some of the key players involved in the data protection and recovery solutions market includes Acronis, Actifio, Commvault, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, Veritas Technologies LLC, Veeam Software AG, Unitrend, Actifio, and Arcserve (USA) LLC.

