Data Warehousing as a Service Market Promising Growth Opportunities over 2018-2025

Data warehousing is a type of system used for data analysis and reporting. It is deliberated as an important component of business intelligence. They are the central repositories of combined data from more than one distinct sources. Data warehousing system stores historical and current data at one single place that are used for generating analytical reports for knowledge workers throughout the enterprise. The data that are stored in the system is uploaded from the operational system. The data passes through an operational data store and requires data cleansing for extra operations to confirm the quality of the data prior to use for reporting in data warehousing.

The global data warehousing as a service market is primarily driven by the systematic and efficient arrangement of data. This feature considerably reduces the computing cost along with combining data in one place, thereby boosting the market growth during the forecast period. Increasing demand of big data trend is leading to the increasing demand for analytics which is also an important factor bolstering the demand of data warehousing as a service market globally.

Rising demand for low latency and high speed analytics simultaneously with the escalating role of business intelligence in an enterprise management is also an important factor boosting the global data warehousing as a service market. Moreover, increasing use of mobile, social media traffic along with networked sensors is creating increasing stream of data that requires additional capabilities which is driving the market globally during the forecast period. Moreover, ongoing demand for next generation business intelligence along with the rising amount of data generation by an organization is likely to emphasize data warehousing market growth during and over the forecast period.

Problems in managing and enhancing data quality is one of the major restraining factors in the global a data warehousing as a service market. In a data warehousing system, data is received from various disparate sources from all aspects of an organization. When a data warehouse attempts to combine the data from distinct sources, it encounters errors.

Technological advancement is likely to be one of the major opportunity in the global market. It is likely to play an important role in addressing extreme data and real time data warehousing needs which requires advanced change detection capabilities. Evolution of programming techniques like Hadoop and MapReduce coupled with advancement in core technology, memory and storage is expected to bid an attractive market opportunity during the forecast period.