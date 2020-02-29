Dental Hand Piece Market Expected To Generate Huge Profits by 2025

A dental hand piece is a tool which is used to drill into specific areas of the tooth with high and low speed. They are also popularly known as dental engine or dental drill. They are typically used for dental procedures such as removal of tooth structures, cleaning of teeth, shaping of teeth, and polishing. In the last few years, dental healthcare is witnessing rapid increase in adoption of branded and technologically improved products.

The global dental hand piece market is estimated to grow rapidly in the coming years. The key factor driving the growth of this market is the rapid increase in number of dental healthcare experts in developed as well developing countries which will increase the access to dental care services. Rapid increase in global aging population, and change in eating and drinking habits are some of the factors estimated to drive the global dental hand piece market. Additionally, rise in per capita income of developing countries, increase in awareness about health and safety, and government initiatives to support reimbursement policies are other factors which may drive the global dental hand piece market in the coming years. Conversely, increase in cost of dental care products, and lack of reimbursement policies in developing regions are some of the factors which may hinder the growth of the global dental hand piece market.

According to healthcare regulatory bodies and authorities in developed and developing regions, it has become mandatory that all people should be protected by public or private health insurance. On the other hand, a patient may choose whether he/she wants to benefit from their personalized health insurance policies or not. Most of the policies do not cover complete treatment procedures ad overall cost of crowns, bridges, and implants. A number of private contractors and some companies are increasing due to rise in demand for surgical procedures and aesthetic dentistry. Experts suggest that this might be the biggest hurdle in the global dental hand piece market.

The global dental hand piece market is divided based on product, speed, end users, and geographical distribution. By product, the global dental hand piece market is categorized into air-driven hand pieces, electric hand pieces, and hybrid air-electric hand pieces. By product, air driven hand piece products are estimated to hold the dominant share of the dental hand piece market, as it has dual power and speed as well. In terms of speed, the global dental hand piece market is classified as low-speed hand piece and high-speed hand piece. Generally, a high speed dental hand piece works at a speed of 100,000 – 800,000 revolutions per minute (RPM). On the other hand, low speed dental hand piece works at a speed of nearly 6,000 to 10,000 rpm. By end users, the global dental hand piece market is divided into hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Geographically, the global dental hand piece market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe are anticipated to dominate the global dental hand piece market in the coming years. Some of the key factors for their domination are technological advancements, rapid adoption of new techniques, and better healthcare infrastructure supported by government policies. Additionally, presence of key players of the dental hand piece market with big investment plans, end users, and common can easily afford the cost of technologically advanced products which offers safety and quality output are the factors which drives the dental hand piece market in this region.

Some of the key players in the global dental hand piece market are Bien-Air, Dentatus, Acteon, Morita, Being Foshan Medical Equipment, DentlEZ, Inovadent, NOUVAG, SciCan, and W&H, Dentsply Sirona, KaVo Dental, and NSK etc.

