Distributed Control Systems Market: Oil and Gas Industry Top End User with 20% Revenue Share
The growing demand for distributed control systems in the power industry, migration strategy adopted by consumers, and emergence of open source DCS solutions is currently driving the global market. Majority of the preinstalled distributed control systems are reaching the end of their reasonable lifecycle, thus creating the demand for system up-gradation or replacement of older systems with newer ones. There are around 5 million buildings in North America that can be retrofitted. Distributed control systems are most useful in retrofitting projects, thus, they have tremendous market potential, especially in North America.
Among the three main components of DCS namely, hardware, software and services, software segment holds majority share owing to many up-gradation projects in the North American region. The market for hardware is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to a number of installations for Greenfield projects in the Asia Pacific region.