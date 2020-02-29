Ecological Packaging Market – Current and Projected Size of Industry From Standpoint of Both Value and Volume

Increasing penetration of plastic in packaging industry has increased the consumption of plastic around the world. However the increased use of plastic is generating problems for our ecosystem by causing soil pollution and entering into our food chain. To tackle this problem packaging manufacturers are using ecofriendly packaging solutions such as paper bags and corrugated boxes. Waste created from sustainable packaging does not accumulate and gets degrade with time unlike plastic waste. Paper and paperboard does not have negative effects on food while coming in contact. High printability of the paper and paper board is used by manufacturer for printing company logo or information which helps in building brand image of the company.

Paper and paperboard are commonly used for secondary packaging of consumer goods, food and electronic items. Paper and Paperboard used for ecological packaging are manufactured using recycled products and being environment friendly and light weight material they have wide area of applications. Paper and paperboard products are used in retail packaging, food service industry, food industry, electronics industry, pharmaceuticals and consumer goods packaging.

Ecological Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

World packaging market is expanding rapidly and so is the need for ecological packaging solutions. Biodegradability is the key driver for ecological packaging market. Low cost and ease in availability of the paper and pulp is another factor boosting the growth in ecological packaging market. Paper bags and corrugated boxes has wide area of application and are commonly used for secondary packaging of products across various industries. Paper and paperboard have high printability and can be used for communicating product and company information to the customers, bleached paper and paperboard are even used for improving aesthetic value of the product.

Paper and corrugated packaging solutions are manufactured using recycled material hence increasing the inclination of manufacturers for ecological packaging solutions. Use of ecological packaging helps manufacturers to reduce their carbon footprint. Regulatory authorities across the globe are favoring use of ecological packaging solutions to minimize the negative impact on environment which is expected to provide significant opportunities to ecological packaging manufacturers. However, plastic packaging solutions are technological more advanced than ecological packaging. New flexible packaging solution are more efficient increasing the shelf life and attracting more customers which may hamper the growth in ecological packaging market. Moreover, the need of plastic packaging solutions for handling of aggressive chemicals and hazardous products may further dampen the attractiveness of ecological packaging solutions.

Ecological Packaging Market: Market Segmentation

Ecological packaging market is segmented by product type and end use industry

Based on the product type, ecological packaging market is segmented into:

Boxes

Paper bags

Paper wraps

Trays

Based on the end use industry, ecological packaging market is segmented into: