EDA Tools Market for IC Industry Expected to Reach US$ 3,031.7 Mn by 2026

The EDA tools market for IC industry report provides analysis for the period 2016 – 2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the analysis of market growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global EDA tools market for IC industry throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (US$ Mn).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, key market indicators, integration challenges, end-user adoption analysis, and key trends of the market. Further, key market indicators included in the report provide the significant factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period and provide an overview about theglobal EDA tools market for IC industry.

A market attractiveness analysis has been provided for every segment in the report, in order to present a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the EDA tools market for IC industry. The report also offers an overview of various strategies adopted by key players in the market. The report highlights price trend analysis covering various pricing models such as subscription, pay-per-use, and license based. Additionally, the report includes detailed benchmarking of major EDA vendors active in the market. The report includes a comprehensive list of vendors classified under architectural design tools, verification tools, CAD/CAM tools, PCB tools, and 3D IC tools, along with pricing analysis and a detailed product list of EDA tools for circuit designing.

Global EDA Tools Market for IC Industry: Scope of the Report

The EDA tools market for IC industry has been segmented in terms of component, deployment, application, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into solution and services. The solution segment has further been segmented into bundled and standalone while the services segment has been classified into managed and professional services. In terms of application, the market has been divided into design, verification, and simulation. The report covers the analysis of these segments across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America, along with the qualitative analysis for market estimates supplementing the growth of the EDA tools market for IC industry during the forecast period. Apart from the above regions, the report also covers cross country level analysis for the U.S.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global EDA tools market for IC industry, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the industry and their detailed product portfolios. The comprehensive EDA tools market for IC industry estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the growth of the EDA tools market for IC industry.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the EDA tools market for IC industry, as well as growth trends of each segment and region. It includes financial information, and developments under the company profile section. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the market. Furthermore,the report offers recommendations for sourcing various EDA tools and their detailed comparisons.

Global EDA Tools Market for IC Industry: Competitive Dynamics

The global EDA tools market for IC industry report provides company market share analysis of the various key participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include Agnisys Technology Pvt Ltd., Aldec, Altium Ltd, Ansys Inc., Arm Holdings, Cadence Design Systems Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., JEDA Technologies, Mentor Graphic Corporation, MunEDA GmbH, Siemens PLM Software Ltd., Synopsys Inc. and Zuken Inc.