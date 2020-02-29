The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Emergency Vehicle Lighting System Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast to 2027” worldwide.

The global Automotive Off & Road Vehicle Lighting Market is closely assessed in the publication using in-depth verifiable projections, historical data, and qualitative insights. With the help of proven assumptions and research methodologies, the analysts have derived the projections featured in the publication. For every aspect of the market, the publication serves as a great repository of information, data, and critical analysis. It could be said that the publication is a fine source of stakeholder and value chain analysis, technological breakthroughs observed in the Automotive Off & Road Vehicle Lighting Market, and current and future challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Over the last couple of decades, it has become quite deceptive that the fog lights and off- road factory headlights leave a lot to be desired; while driving off – road at night or rural roads. Furthermore, growing demand to provide better efficiency, increased longevity, and greater light output may lead to off – road vehicle’s ability to illuminate environment in darkness and explore remote places. Advancement in technology has led modern – day aftermarket automotive off – road vehicle lighting to be more compact, more efficient and brighter than traditional automotive off – road vehicle lighting aftermarket which played the part of a functional accessory.

Moreover, there are three different affordable lighting technologies available in the market – Light Emitting Diode (LED), High Intensity Discharge (HID), and halogen. Growing popularity of LED lights over the last few years owing to its high durability, absolute brightness, compact – size, and long life are the factors fueling its growth in the off – road vehicle industry. Night time exploration and racing are the common situations in the off – road world which can be achieved through the light beam patterns to cover wide & narrow fields of view and fast & slow driving. A vehicle often has a combination of beam patterns – fog light patterns or driving light patterns mounted strategically to provide full blanket of light from near to far or side to side, as required.

Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market Dynamics:

Growing demand for LED lights in off – road vehicles owing to its compact size, long life, shockproof & waterproof properties, and multiple voltage functioning without any modifications are estimated to fuel the growth of automotive off – road vehicle lighting market over the forecast period. Furthermore, low power consumption of HID lights as compared to halogen lights and low price of halogen lamps are anticipated to further attribute towards the growth of automotive off – road vehicle lighting market. Furthermore, growing interest of end – users to make their vehicle more attractive through decoration lighting and increasing statistics of accidents are the factors further expected to fuel the growth of automotive off – road vehicle lighting market during the forecast period.

The lifespan of LED light surpasses the short life of halogen lamps by thousands of hours owing to its design factors and its high cost to meet requirements for different shape and size are estimated to hamper the growth of global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market. Moreover, high power consumption by halogens and requirement of a little bit of time to light up by HID lights are further anticipate to hinder the automotive off – road vehicle lighting market growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market Segmentation:

Global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market can be segmented into product type, application, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market is segmented into

LED

Halogen

HID

On the basis of application, global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market is segmented into

Interior

Exterior Roof Tail Side Fog Others



On the basis of sales channel, global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market is segmented into

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market Region – wise Outlook:

Global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market is primarily dominated by North America owing to strong awareness among end – users and stringent government regulations towards proper vehicle lighting to minimize accidents. Europe is further estimated to account for significant market share next to North America due to considerable growth in off – road vehicles in countries such as Germany, Italy, and Russia. Europe is expected to witness relatively steady growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth in the global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market owing to growing awareness towards advanced lighting technology such as LED and HID replacing halogens from their in-use market.

Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market: Key Participants:

Some of the key participants in the global automotive off – road vehicle lighting market are:

Vision Motor Sport

Lazer Lamps Ltd

PIAA Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Oracle Lighting

JST Performance, LLC

KC HiLiTES

Masai/Omega Automotive Ltd

Guangzhou Teehon Electronics Co., LTD.

Peterson Manufacturing

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

