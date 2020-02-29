Excavator Breakers Market: Growing Rapidly Due To Increasing Dependence On Excavator Breakers For Demolishing Old Construction

Excavator breaker is a hammer attached to an excavator for crushing heavy concrete structures or rocks. These are powered by pressure oil from the pump stations of excavators and can be effectively used in quarries, trench work, for earth moving, in tunnels, or for digging of rocks. It is monitored by an auxiliary hydraulic system which is attached to the foot-operated valve. Excavator breaker are generally available in three sizes i.e., small, medium, and large. Excavator breakers are ideal to demolish large construction in urban areas for building refurbishment.

Rise in demand from end-users for heavy equipment and for better productivity in excavation of construction in minimal time is expected to drive the excavator breakers market across the globe during the forecast period. In addition, manufacturers strive to improve the satisfaction of end-users across the globe by offering high-quality products at competitive prices along with prompt and professional after-sales service. This is also expected to fuel the market in the coming years.

Major drivers of the global excavator breakers market are increasing dependence on excavator breakers for demolishing old construction, rock, concrete, and other materials in pipeline, and highway applications. In addition, rapid growth in the mining sector and infrastructure development are expected to boost the excavator breaker market in the coming years. However, high cost of excavator breaker products and rise in regular maintenance cost of excavator breakers are likely to restrain the growth of the market in the near future. Nevertheless, factors such as development of innovative products, new users, and wider reach of these breakers through digital sales are projected to offer attractive opportunities to the market in the coming years.

The global excavator breakers market can be segmented based on type, horse power, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be classified into fully hydraulic type, pneumatic hydraulic united, and nitrogen inflating. Based on horse power, the market is segmented into below 500 HP, 501-800 HP, 801-1200 HP, 1201-1500 HP, 1501- 2000 HP, and above 2000 HP. Based on application, the global excavator breakers market can be split into mining, construction, oil & gas, metallurgical industry, demolition & recycling, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market can be categorized into offline channel and online channel. The online channel can be sub-segmented into e-commerce sites, and company websites.

Based on region, the global excavator breakers market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The excavator breakers market in North America is expected to be driven by rapid growth in the mining and construction sector. Additionally, rapid increase in after sales services is likely to boost demand for excavator breakers from end-users in the region. In Europe, an increase in earth moving tasks and growth of the construction sector have promoted the usage of excavator breakers.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly due to stringent environment protection regulations and restrictions that are prompting many quarry operators to look at alternate mining methods such as blasting. The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to be fueled by the sales of excavator breakers due to rising dependency by end-users on these breakers to perform heavy duty tasks. The market in South America is anticipated to be driven by a rise in earth moving tasks.

Major players operating in the global excavator breakers market include Indeco North America, Inc., Sandvik AB, The Atlas Copco Group, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Caterpillar Inc., MONTABERT USA, Volvo Construction Equipment, Breaker Technology Inc., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Miller UK, TAKEUCHI MFG (UK) LTD, Hammer Srl, John Deere, NUOSEN Machinery, and Konekesko Ltd.