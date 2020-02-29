Extensive Analysis Of The Prevailing And Future Trends In The Cocoa Butter Market

Cocoa Butter is a type of vegetable fat and also known as theobroma oil, which is extracted from whole cocoa beans after fermentation and roasting process. Cocoa beans are native to South American countries and one of the largest producers of cocoa is Ivory Coast which is located in Africa. The cocoa butter is used in the production of chocolates, ointments, toiletries, and pharmaceuticals. It is also used for cocoa flavor and aroma of cocoa beans. Cocoa butter helps treat several health issues such as skin irritation, hair loss, and other health issues. It contains flavonoids which have around all sorts of health benefits and because of that it gives a positive impact on the reduction of heart disease, maintains healthy blood pressure, and improve skin conditions.

Cocoa Butter Market Segmentation

The Cocoa Butter Market can be segmented on the basis of form, types, end-user, packaging, distribution channel and region.

By form, cocoa butter market can be segmented into solid and liquid form. Among the two forms, the solid form is the highest supplied product in the market by the manufacturers and is expected to grow further in the forecast period. Liquid cocoa butter is supplied in tanks while the solid is supplied in blocks, cubes and chips boxes.

By types, cocoa butter market can be segmented into organic, conventional, and deodorized cocoa butter. The organic cocoa butter is made by expeller pressed extraction process, the conventional cocoa butter is made by pure prime pressed extraction process and the deodorized cocoa butter is fully deodorized by a physical process and is mostly used for chocolate production.

By end-user, cocoa butter market can be segmented into food industry, pharmaceutical industry, aromatherapy, cosmetics and personal care industry. In the food industry, cocoa butter is used in the production of confectionery products such as chocolates. In the pharmaceutical industry, cocoa butter is used for its physical properties as cocoa beans are a high-antioxidant in nature since they contain an ample amount of polyphenol and flavonoid antioxidants. It also boosts the immune system, improves heart health, and eases constipation. In aromatherapy, the cocoa butter is used due to its fragrance and natural properties. Cocoa butter is blended with Neroli, which is an essential oil, reflects a fresh scent and helps combat anxiety and depression. In the cosmetics and personal care industry, cocoa butter is used to manufacture lotions, creams, salves, lip balms, hair conditioners, body soaps, and gels. It reduces signs of aging such as wrinkles and hair loss, skin inflammation and removes scars. The cocoa butter also prevents the onset of male pattern baldness.

By packaging, cocoa butter market can be segmented into tins, cartons, plastic containers, paper containers and others. Tin packaging is used for the liquid form of cocoa butter and other packaging for the solid form such as blocks, crystals, and others.

By distribution channel, cocoa butter market can be segmented into direct and indirect sales, which can be further sub-segmented into modern trade units, departmental stores, convenience stores, and online retail.

By region, cocoa butter market can be segmented into five different regions, which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. In terms of production, the major regions include Africa, followed by Asia Pacific and Latin America. In terms of consumption, Europe is the largest consumer of cocoa and cocoa butter followed by North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Cocoa Butter Market Drivers, Restraints, and Trends

The Cocoa Butter Market is been growing gradually based on its medicinal and nutritional benefits. Recently people are adapting traditional products due to rising health concern, and also because of the harmful side effects of chemicals. Cocoa beans are one of the oldest ingredients which are preferred by manufacturers for the main production of all types of chocolates, by consumers for its medicinal and nutritional uses. Cocoa butter is extracted from cocoa beans and it is rich in calories, saturated fats, palmitic acid, stearic acid and oleic acid. Cocoa butter is used to prevent skin dryness and peeling, heals chapped lips, fights signs of aging, soothes burns and infections, and helps treating mouth sores, helps improve heart health, and raises immunity. It increases concentration among people and eliminates stress and exhaustion. All these benefits of cocoa butter are making it popular among people and driving the cocoa butter market in the developed as well as developing regions.

Besides several benefits of nutmeg butter, it has various side-effects too. Over intake of cocoa butter can lead to weight gain and obesity, allergy and skin reactions, cholesterol, heart and respiratory problems. These side effects are therefore inhibiting the cocoa butter market to grow.

Cocoa Butter Market Key Players

Owing to the benefits of cocoa butter, several producers and players in the market are moving forward to manufacture and supply it. Some of the key players are Cargill Incorporated., Cocoa Mae, Chocolate Alchemy, Dietz Cacao Trading B.V., Jindal Cocoa, Carst & Walker (C&W), JB FOODS Limited and others.

