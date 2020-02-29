Fresh Meat Packaging Market Industry Verticals, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2019

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the fresh meat packaging market on Global level. It provides historical data of 2015 along with estimated data of 2016, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 Tonnes). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on fresh meat consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global fresh meat packaging market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for fresh meat manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of fresh meat manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by packaging technology, material, meat type and region.

Global Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Segmentation

The report includes consumption of fresh meat and the revenue generated from sales of fresh meat across the globe and important countries. By material type the market has been segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), biaxially oriented polypropylene film (BOPP), Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyamide (PA) and others. The global fresh meat packaging market has been segmented on the basis of meat type such as beef, pork, poultry, seafood, and others. On the basis of packaging technology type, the market has been segmented into Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP), Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP) and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on data available from Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) website, and extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of fresh meat by material type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The fresh meat packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional fresh meat manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of fresh meat in the different regions. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the fresh meat packaging market by regions. Global market numbers by packaging technology type, material type and meat type have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key players in Global fresh meat packaging include Coveris Holdings SA, KOROZO Ambalaj San.ve Tic A.S., Bollore Group, Mondi Group, Winpak Ltd., Berry Plastics Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Sealed Air Corporation, and Amcor Limited

