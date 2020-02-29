Gasoline Trading Market Will See Strong Expansion Through 2023

Gasoline industry has grown robustly in the five years, though this growth is mostly regarded to recovered losses since the recession. In the upcoming years, petroleum prices are expected to increase as the global economy gains demand for fuel worldwide. Gasoline futures are exchange-traded contracts that are standardized in nature. In gasoline futures, the contract buyer approves to take delivery, from the seller, a specific quantity of gasoline at a predetermined price on a future delivery date.

Gasoline futures can be traded at Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) and New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). Risk in gasoline price can be managed by both consumers and producers by purchasing and selling the gasoline futures. Producers can exploit a short hedge to secure the selling price for the gasoline they produce, while on the other hand a long hedge can be utilized to secure a purchase price for the commodity. Speculators also play a major role in trading gasoline futures. They assume the price risk that hedgers avoid to profit from the movement of gasoline price. Gasoline futures are brought by the speculators only when they believe that there is a increase in gasoline prices.

Segmentation of the gasoline trading market can be done by identifying the various modes of transport used to trade gasoline. Product carrier involves different segments such as medium range (mr), MR fleet, handy size, handy size fleet. Other vessels, which are involved in transporting crude oil, are categorized as oil tankers, bulk carriers, general cargo ships, container ships and other types of ships such as liquefied gas carriers, chemical tankers.

Regional segmentation of the global gasoline trading market can be done by identifying the major consumers of gasoline. Asia Pacific is one of the leading markets in gasoline trading. Rapid industrialization in countries such as India, China and Indonesia has augmented the demand for gasoline. Number of gasoline run vehicles has tremendously increased in India and China, which is one of the major factors driving the demand for gasoline in Asia Pacific Market. North America and Europe have also shown substantial growth, owing to the increased industrialization and rising number of vehicles. Rise in oil production particularly in Canada and the U.S. is another factor that has contributed towards the growth of this region. Rest of the World (RoW) segment includes countries from the Middle East, Africa and Latin America region. This region still lacks behind the other three in terms of market for gasoline trading. Lack of industrialization is one of the major factors hampering the growth of this market in RoW

Rising population particularly in Asia Pacific, rise in number of automobiles and easy availability of gasoline are some of the major factors driving the gasoline trading market. These positive factors are likely to bolster the demand for gasoline in the coming years. The factors that are restraining the growth of gasoline market are foreign demand slowdown and weaker stock markets. Slow economic growth in Europe has laid a negative impact on the demand for gasoline.

Some of the major players in the gasoline market are Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, National Iranian Oil Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Pemex, Chevron Corporation, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.