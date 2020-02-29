Global Adhesives and Adhesive Application Equipment Market : Growth Opportunities And Forecast 2023

Adhesive products are used to create bonds between two materials. Adhesives are made from precise blends of petroleum-derived plastic resins, synthetic rubber elastomers and additives used to enhance certain characteristics. The final formulation ultimately depends on the end use. Industries that typically use adhesives include construction, consumer products, assembly, packaging, labeling and transportation. Products expected to see the most growth include electronic adhesives for printed wiring boards, hot-melt systems and automotive adhesives. The most common end uses for hot-melt adhesives are packaging, disposable and pressure-sensitive products.

The adhesives industry consists primarily of manufacturers of industrial and household adhesives and glues. Major factors influencing the growth of this industry include the stability of other industries using its products, the availability of raw materials and environmental concerns. The majorly used adhesive materials included natural-base glues and adhesives, mainly those made from natural gums, shellac, lacquers, varnishes, hot-melt adhesives and epoxy adhesives. Products with declining sales included several kinds of synthetic resin and rubber adhesives, rubber and synthetic resin combinations, and protein and dextrin vegetable natural adhesives. Nonetheless, when measured by value of product

shipments, synthetic resin and rubber adhesives (e.g., epoxies, hot-melt adhesives, rubber cements, pressure-sensitive adhesives) held approximately REDACTED of the market share in 2017.

Market growth is controlled by the availability of raw materials. Hot-melt adhesives require hydrocarbon resins and are widely used adhesives that are most likely to outpace the market with their growth. Demand for those resins increased in the early 2000s. Many manufacturers attempted to expand their production capabilities to keep up with the growth of the raw materials market; demand was expected to increase at a rate of REDACTED annually. Even if supply remained adequate, prices were already rising, meaning that the largest companies would be best positioned to compete for available raw materials.

The adhesives market depends greatly upon secondary industries, so trends in other sectors of the economy can significantly impact this industry. One sector showing increasing interest in adhesives was the automotive industry. Several U.S. automakers joined with adhesive makers to develop industryspecific applications to cut costs, reduce weight and even increase recyclability of cars made with these products. The market for reactive adhesives grew as the automotive industry moved away from mechanical fasteners. The development of epoxy/urethane hybrids attracted interest because of the broad range of demands placed on adhesives used in the automotive industry. Both manufacturers and users of these products were looking to combine high tensile strength and compatibility with flexible materials. Developments in reactive adhesives for the auto industry also brought benefits to other industrial sectors, including appliance manufacturing.

More players in the adhesives industry are trying to move away from the use of primers in adhesive systems because of their flammability and volatility. Such a change, however, presents difficulties in getting the right adhesion to certain materials. Physical and chemical changes can be made to the surface of these materials, but the focus of new development is to make adhesives that will also incorporate the function of a primer. Adhesive manufacturers have moved industrial adhesive production away from solvents to 100% solids, epoxies and urethanes. With respect to pressure sensitive adhesives such as duct tape and heavy-duty industrial tapes, manufacturers have raised solid content to REDACTED from as low as REDACTED.

Report Scope:

The report has been prepared in a simple format that can be easily understood through tables and figures. Its scope includes a detailed study of European markets for various adhesives, with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain countries. The report also studies the equipment used for applying adhesives and its European markets.

Report includes:

– 48 tables

– An overview of the European market for adhesives and adhesive application equipment

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, U.K., Italy, Spain and other emerging economies within the EU region

– Coverage of product lifestyle and technology lifestyle (TLC) of various types of adhesives and methods employed by various manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance

– Discussion of the various technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and utilized globally

– Information on various manufacturers of different raw materials needed for the production of adhesives and the market shares of such manufacturers and suppliers

– Market assessment of growth driving factors along with their opportunities and limitations that can influence the overall adhesives market

– Profiles of key industry players operating within the EU region including 3M CO., Adhesives Research Inc., Chemence Ltd., Dow Corning Corp., Ems-Chemie Holding Ag, Huntsman Corp., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Power Adhesives Ltd., and Total SA

