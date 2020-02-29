Global Cloud Computing Service Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025
New Study On “2019-2025 Cloud Computing Service Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
Cloud Computing Services provide information technology (IT) as a service over the Internet or dedicated network, with delivery on demand, and payment based on usage.
Cloud computing has emerged as the latest buzzword for the IT industry. Not only is it revolutionizing the IT industry, but it is also giving a new dimension to IT services being offered by vendors. Cloud computing services can be considered as combination of grid computing, utility computing, virtualization, clustering services. The cloud service environment has forced both service providers and users to realign their operational and business strategies with respect to IT decision making.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon
Salesforce.com
VMware
Savvis
Rackspace
IBM
Dell
Cisco
Dell EMC
Oracle
NetSuite
Microsoft
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-as-a-Service
Platform-as-a-Service
Infrastructure-as-a-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Private Clouds
Public Clouds
Hybrid Clouds
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Computing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Computing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software-as-a-Service
1.4.3 Platform-as-a-Service
1.4.4 Infrastructure-as-a-Service
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Private Clouds
1.5.3 Public Clouds
1.5.4 Hybrid Clouds
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size
2.2 Cloud Computing Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Computing Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Computing Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Amazon
12.1.1 Amazon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.2 Salesforce.com
12.2.1 Salesforce.com Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.2.4 Salesforce.com Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Salesforce.com Recent Development
12.3 VMware
12.3.1 VMware Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.3.4 VMware Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 VMware Recent Development
12.4 Savvis
12.4.1 Savvis Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.4.4 Savvis Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Savvis Recent Development
12.5 Rackspace
12.5.1 Rackspace Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.5.4 Rackspace Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Rackspace Recent Development
12.6 IBM
12.6.1 IBM Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.6.4 IBM Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 IBM Recent Development
12.7 Dell
12.7.1 Dell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Dell Recent Development
12.8 Cisco
12.8.1 Cisco Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.8.4 Cisco Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.9 Dell EMC
12.9.1 Dell EMC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.9.4 Dell EMC Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Dell EMC Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Cloud Computing Service Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Cloud Computing Service Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 NetSuite
12.12 Microsoft
