Global M2M Services Market: Key Players Zone in on Emerging Economies to Tap Growth Opportunities

The M2M services market report provides analysis for the period 2015 – 2025, wherein the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast and 2016 is the base year. Estimations for year 2015 are provided as historical data. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing influential role in the M2M services market’s growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends expected to impact market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive perspective of global M2M services market’s evolution throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn). The global M2M services market has been classified into five geographical regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Regions are further divided into three to five prominent countries/regions and market for each of prominent country/region has further segmented by organization size, by services and by industry verticals.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends that is expected to influence the current nature and future status of this market. Key indicators mentioned in the report, provide a robust view about the vital factors that led to the strong adoption of M2M services around the globe. The key indicators also provide significance of the factors which are capable of changing the market scenario. These indicators are expected to define the market position during the forecast period. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segment in the report, in order to provide a thorough understanding of the overall scenario in the M2M services market. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies adopted by the key players present in the market.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the technology used in M2M services market, growth trend of each segment and strategy of each company that help them to efficiently compete in the market. Also, the report provides insights related to trends and its impact on the market. Furthermore, Porter’s five forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the M2M services market. This report also provides comparative analysis of predictive and continuous M2M services on the basis of various parameters namely, cost, application area and service integration.

Global M2M Services Market: Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of organization size, service type, industry verticals and region. By organization size, the segments defined are large enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s). Service type includes three segments managed services, professional services and connectivity and data storage services. Industry vertical includes segments namely retail, manufacturing, healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics, energy and mining, transportation and logistics, oil and gas and others (education, hospitality).

Global M2M Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global M2M services market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their presence across different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the M2M services market. The comprehensive M2M services market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting M2M services market growth.

AT&T, EE LIMITED, Deutsche Telekom AG, Sprint.com, Gemalto NV, AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC., PTC, Oracle, Ericsson AB and Verizon Wireless are some of the major players operating within the M2M services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.