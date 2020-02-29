Global Military Biometrics Market Unit Sales to Witness Significant Growth in the Near Future

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Military Biometrics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

Biometric systems are becoming increasingly popular in wearable devices such as smart watches, eye glasses and fitness bands. These devices are equipped biometric identification capabilities such as heart rate sensors and blood pressure monitors. Furthermore, the wearable devices are also used for authentication purposes. Similarly, the biometrics applications are also gaining popularity in defense sector. The ongoing threat for terrorism and the rising concern for illegal migration in countries such as the U.K. and the U.S. are resulting into government focusing on upgrading the military and defense facilities with biometric authentication. These are few factors which are expected to drive the growth in the market during the forecast period.

FILL OUT THIS FORM & WE WILL REACH OUT TO YOU : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1066986

However, there is one major factor lowering the demand for these systems during the forecast period. The installation of biometric authentication systems is complex and needs skilled personnel. In case of a system breach, there is a chance of data loss. Moreover, the whole system installation cannot be reset easily. This is one primary reason hindering the demand for biometric systems in defense sector as it involves the security of highly confidential data which cannot be compromised. Nevertheless, the ongoing technological innovations are expected to reduce the chances of breaching or hacking biometric authentication systems. Furthermore, the ongoing research and development in the field of secure access in expected to drive the demand for biometrics in defense. In June 2016, the CIO of Pentagon, Terry Halvorsen announced a two year plan of replacing the functions of common access cards with biometric systems such as iris scanners and behavioral analytics. The same technology will further be incorporated by the U.S. allies who include Australia, Britain, Canada and New Zealand.

Global Military Biometrics Market: Segmentation

The global military biometrics market can be segmented by types in fingerprint recognition, facial recognition and iris recognition primarily. The fingerprint recognition market is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to the increasing application of these systems in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East. Furthermore, the iris recognition segment has been identified to be the most attractive segment owing to its accuracy in identifying the person with less malfunctionality. Iris recognition has been analyzed to be the most accurate way of identifying a person. Moreover, iris cannot be copied or used from a dead person as it becomes useless immediately.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1066986

In addition, facial recognition is also becoming popular as it can be used to track a person in any area equipped with facial recognition cameras. Hence the demand for facial biometrics is expected to drive the market for military biometrics significantly. Hence the segment is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing concern over security from terrorist activities and the global rise in mass migration with illegal identities is expected to drive the global demand for facial and iris biometrics significantly. By geography, the global biometric market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America has been analyzed to dominate the military biometrics market. The ongoing threat of illegal migrations from Mexico has resulted into the U.S. government upgrading their authentication systems in border security. Furthermore, Asia Pacific has been anticipated to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. Countries such India and China are gradually investing towards upgrading defense facilities with secured authentication which is expected to drive the market for military biometrics significantly.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The major vendors in the global Military Biometrics market are 3M Cogent, Inc. (United States), Crossmatch (United States), M2SYS Technology (United States), NEC Corporation (Japan), Safran Identity and Security (France), Aware, Inc. ( United States), BIO-Key International, Inc. (United States), Fulcrum Biometrics LLC (United States) and HID Global Corporation (United States) among others.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

Blog: https://newmarketsize.blogspot.com