Global PVDC Coated Films Industry : Market Development, Analysis and Overview 2025

This report researches the worldwide PVDC Coated Films market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global PVDC Coated Films breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

PVDC coated films are used as barrier films to increase the shelf life of the packaged product. PVDC coatings provide protection from oxygen and water vapor transmission along with high gloss and transparency. Its high barrier properties enables PVDC coated films to be used for the packaging of perishable food products in order to enhance their shelf life and reduce wastage taking place across the value chain. PVDC coated films are mostly used in the packaging of food, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics & personal care products.

Global PVDC Coated Films market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PVDC Coated Films.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ PVDC Coated Films capacity, production, value, price and market share of PVDC Coated Films in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Mondi Group plc

Kureha Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Bilcare Limited

Klckner Pentaplast

Glenroy, Inc

CCL Industries Inc

CPH Chemie & Papier Holding AG

SKC Co., Ltd

PVDC Coated Films Breakdown Data by Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (PA)

PVDC Coated Films Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

PVDC Coated Films Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global PVDC Coated Films capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key PVDC Coated Films manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

