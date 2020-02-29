Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025

Recruitment and Staffing Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Recruitment and Staffing” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Recruitment and Staffing report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The smooth economic growth of any country depends on how effectively industries operate there. With emerging economies across the world, this has become all the more imperative. At the same time, global markets are benefitting from the advent of digitalization. Various industries, either they are experiencing change or at a cusp, where they are awaiting some overhauling. The inclusion of digitalization and other technologies have made it easier for businesses to function. Workflow has become faster, precise, simplified, and optimized. Just a few clicks can ensure the maximum output. Technologies backing these metamorphoses often use a user-friendly dashboard to give end-users an unprecedented experience. Most importantly, these technologies are saving times, providing an opportunity to business to outperform their previous achievements.

Several segments form the core of any business. They are advertising, administration, logistics, consultation, marketing, waste handling, shipping, security services, staffing services, and others. Technological support to counter the shortage of adept labor, enhance round-the-clock support service, provide easy access to the main control (with apps), and curb human errors probability are assisting these segments to perform well. It has been made even better with the introduction of cloud computing. The operational cost has gone down substantially, which is creating better scopes for businesses to perform and expand their reach.

Based on the Recruitment and Staffing industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Recruitment and Staffing market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Recruitment and Staffing market.

The Recruitment and Staffing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Recruitment and Staffing market are:

Allegis Group

SEEK

Adecco

Recruit

Innovsource

Teamlease

ManpowerGroup

Hays

Bayt

IKYA

Kelly Services

Genius

CareerBuilder

Randstad

Jobrapido

Major Regions that plays a vital role in Recruitment and Staffing market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Recruitment and Staffing products covered in this report are:

Temporary Staffing

Permanent Staffing

Other HR Alternatives

Most widely used downstream fields of Recruitment and Staffing market covered in this report are:

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Other

Table of Contents

Global Recruitment and Staffing Industry Market Research Report

1 Recruitment and Staffing Introduction and Market Overview



2 Industry Chain Analysis



3 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market, by Type



4 Recruitment and Staffing Market, by Application



5 Global Recruitment and Staffing Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)

6 Global Recruitment and Staffing Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)



7 Global Recruitment and Staffing Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

……..

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Profile

8.2 Allegis Group

8.2.1 Company Profiles

8.2.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.2.3 Allegis Group Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.2.4 Allegis Group Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.3 SEEK

8.3.1 Company Profiles

8.3.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.3.3 SEEK Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.3.4 SEEK Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.4 Adecco

8.4.1 Company Profiles

8.4.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.4.3 Adecco Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.4.4 Adecco Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.5 Recruit

8.5.1 Company Profiles

8.5.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.5.3 Recruit Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.5.4 Recruit Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.6 Innovsource

8.6.1 Company Profiles

8.6.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.6.3 Innovsource Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.6.4 Innovsource Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.7 Teamlease

8.7.1 Company Profiles

8.7.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.7.3 Teamlease Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.7.4 Teamlease Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.8 ManpowerGroup

8.8.1 Company Profiles

8.8.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.8.3 ManpowerGroup Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.8.4 ManpowerGroup Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.9 Hays

8.9.1 Company Profiles

8.9.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.9.3 Hays Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.9.4 Hays Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.10 Bayt

8.10.1 Company Profiles

8.10.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.10.3 Bayt Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.10.4 Bayt Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.11 IKYA

8.11.1 Company Profiles

8.11.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.11.3 IKYA Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.11.4 IKYA Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.12 Kelly Services

8.12.1 Company Profiles

8.12.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.12.3 Kelly Services Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.12.4 Kelly Services Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.13 Genius

8.13.1 Company Profiles

8.13.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.13.3 Genius Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.13.4 Genius Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.14 CareerBuilder

8.14.1 Company Profiles

8.14.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.14.3 CareerBuilder Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.14.4 CareerBuilder Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.15 Randstad

8.15.1 Company Profiles

8.15.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.15.3 Randstad Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.15.4 Randstad Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

8.16 Jobrapido

8.16.1 Company Profiles

8.16.2 Recruitment and Staffing Product Introduction

8.16.3 Jobrapido Production, Value ($), Price, Gross Margin 2014-2019

8.16.4 Jobrapido Market Share of Recruitment and Staffing Segmented by Region in 2018

Continue…..

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3352549-global-recruitment-and-staffing-industry-market-research-report

