Gudgeon Pin Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2025

The evaluation of the various elements of the global Gudgeon Pin market dynamics is highly sought after by stakeholders of all types and entrepreneurs planning to make a foray into the market. The study on the global Gudgeon Pin market is prepared with the help of several rounds of primary research and a vast spectrum of secondary research. The application of industry-wide statistical methods to the large amount of data generated further adds credibility to the analyses. The study on the global and regional Gudgeon Pin market dynamics is a crucial guide to all those stakeholders, especially regulatory agencies and policy makers.

Piston pin also referred to as gudgeon pin, is used to connect the piston with the connecting rod in the internal combustion engine which serves a pivotal ancillary unit to aid the desired process. In terms of material types used, steel, titanium and aluminum are the most accepted materials for the manufacturing of automotive piston pins. The aluminum piston system is said to be lightweight compared to steel piston system, but steel piston system is a choice of material when dealt in high-stress levels. The wear resistance of the piston pins is improved by different coatings, such as oil shedding, thermal coating, powder coating, and others. The automotive piston pins are used in wide range of end use such as passenger & commercial vehicles, trains, and off road vehicles as well.

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market: Dynamics

The demand for piston pins is directly linked to the automobile production rate. Macroeconomic factors such as growing infrastructure sector and urbanization rate have sustained the demand for automobiles. The advances in technologies, for instance, improvement in cooling efficiencies in piston technology, are vibrant factors that drive the global automotive piston pins market. Likewise, use of composites to decrease the weight of piston pins is one of the significant factors in creating opportunities for the automotive piston pins market. The market growth is also expected to be benefitted from the repair and replacement of automotive piston pins in the aftermarket segment

Customization of the piston pins for improved performance is a growing trend in the automotive piston pins market. The direct injection, downsizing and supercharging in combustion engines, planned to meet the required exhaust gas limits and to reduce the consumption of fuel and CO2 emissions is another trend followed that drives the need for the innovation in piston technology.

However, penetration of electric vehicles in the market is expected to hamper the growth of the global automotive piston pins market. The technological advancements that shred the usage of pistons pins are expected to dent the growth of the global automotive piston pins market throughout the forecast period. In addition, the automobile industries are downsizing the engines in order to improve the fuel economy owing to the increasing fuel rates worldwide. With the help of technologies, such as turbochargers, the automotive industry is been able to downscale the engines by reducing the cylinders, which may be another factor that curbs the growth of automotive piston pins market globally.

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global automotive piston pins market by sales channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation of the global automotive piston pins market by material type:

Steel

Aluminum

Titanium

Others

Segmentation of the global automotive piston pins market by coating type:

DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) Coating

PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition) Coating

Dry Film Lubricants

Thermal coating/Thermal barrier coating

Oil shedding

Powder coating

Others

Segmentation of the global automotive piston pins market by vehicle type:

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Light

Heavy

Two & Three wheelers

Railway Engines

Other Off Road- Vehicles

Agriculture

Construction

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market: Region-wise Outlook

Emerging economies, such as Asia-Pacific, hold a major share in the automotive piston pins market due to presence of major OEMs as well as the aftermarket. India, China, and Japan are observed to have a large market size in terms of consumption by volume, whereas India, China, and South Korea are the major contributors to the growth of the automotive piston pins market. In addition, owing to the rising manufacturing costs, low-cost labor and easy access to raw materials, the countries in the developed economies, such as Europe and the U.S., are shifting their operations to Asia-Pacific.

Global Automotive Piston Pins Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive piston pins market are Aisin Seiki Co.Ltd, Federal-Mogul Motorparts LLC, Rheinmetall Automotive AG, MAHLE GmbH Stuttgart, Shandong Binzhou Bohai Piston Co., Ltd, Burgess-Norton, Ming Shun Industrial Co., Ltd, Ross Racing Pistons, Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd, Elgin Industries, JE Pistons, and others.

