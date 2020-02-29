Harmonic Filters Market – Proliferation of Power-based Equipment Augurs Well for Market

A harmonic filter is used to mitigate the harmonic distortion created by appliances/equipments that are non-linear load. With growing number of power based electronic equipments, it has become necessary to ensure power quality. The severity of power quality in power networks has necessitated the increasing use of harmonic filters that not only reduce current and voltage harmonics, but also regulates terminal voltage and improves voltage balance in three phase systems.

In 2012, passive harmonic filters were the largest contributors, accounting for over 3/4th of the total harmonic filters market in India. Although passive harmonic filters are expected to account for majority of market share over the forecast period, active harmonic filters are expected to show maximum growth. The swift growth can be attributed to growing awareness about returns and benefits offered by active filters in terms of harmonic mitigation and voltage stability over passive harmonic filters. Currently, low voltage harmonic filters account for majority of market share. However, medium and high voltage harmonic filters are expected to outpace low harmonic filters as their use in the industrial segment is expected to increase over the forecast period. In terms of end-use, industrial segment was the largest segment in 2012 accounting for over 1/3rd of the total India harmonic filters market. IT and data center segment is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to growing need for ensuring power quality, leading to increased use of harmonic filters in high end machine, UPS, routers, servers, and HVAC systems.