Heat Exchangers Market Analysis By Key Players, Size, Competitive Analysis, Global And Regional Forecast

The global heat exchanger market was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2013 and is expected to reach USD 18.04 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2014 to 2020. Asia Pacific alone accounted for 33.6% of the overall market share in 2013, valued at USD 3.94 billion. The region is expected to reach market capitalization to the tune of USD 6.12 billion, growing at a respectable CAGR of 6.34% from 2014 to 2020. With a large number of infrastructure and oil field development projects planned across the globe, the demand for shell and tube heat exchangers in the market is anticipated to be dominant till 2020. The demand for heat exchangers is likely to increase significantly owing to the rapidly developing chemicals and hydrocarbon sector along with various upcoming mega power projects.

Maximizing thermal efficiency is the prime reason behind an increased demand for heat exchangers. A heat exchanger is a piece of equipment designed and built for efficient heat transfer from one medium to another. The media may be separated by a solid wall to prevent mixing or they may be in direct contact with the materials being processed, which could harm the end product. The common example of a heat exchanger is found in an internal combustion engine, in which a circulating fluid known as engine coolant flows through radiator coils and air flows past the coils, thereby cooling the coolant and releasing the heat generated by the engine.

Currently, governments of nations facing persistent power shortages are taking measures to constantly upgrade their power generation capacity in order to meet the demand from industries and households. Many new power plants that are primarily powered by steam and gas turbines are under the process of being commissioned, while construction of few is currently ongoing. There is also the renewable energy sector, which has gained rapid momentum over the last few years. The world has expressed significant interest in diversifying its energy portfolio and adopting renewable energy technologies in the near future. Presently, the market for heat exchangers includes reputed companies such as Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Hisaka Works Ltd., and SAACKE GmbH. Most of these players operate through dealers and distributors (many of which are exclusive to a single company). Product range generally comprises portable and heavy-duty heat exchangers.

Heavy-duty or customized heat exchangers are generally utilized by large industrial consumers. On the other hand, portable heat exchangers generally cater to the residential or small commercial establishments. A rapidly developing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry coupled with brisk capacity additions in both the power and hydrocarbons sectors are likely to boost demand for heat exchangers. Currently, significant investment is being made by industries located in developing countries (Asia Pacific) to develop infrastructure to bring itself at par with the growth rate of other mature industries.

Hybrid Heat Exchangers are extremely efficient and flexible. Based on a multi-flexible configuration platform, hybrids are designed to operate under harsh conditions where other heat exchanger technologies can fail, have a shorter operating lifetime, or reduce operational efficiency. Their low flooded weight and footprint is also advantageous in most installations; both onshore and offshore. Moreover, hybrid exchangers are designed for easy maintenance. The fouling medium can flow through the tube side, which is accessible for mechanical cleaning, if necessary.

