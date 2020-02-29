High-Modulus Polyethylene Market Is Expected to Witness Gradual Growth Over the Forecast Period 2017-2025

In the past few years, the global market for High-Modulus Polyethylene has witness a number of changes. This research report is an effort to understand the effect of these changes on the market for across the world. This research report on the global High-Modulus Polyethylene market deals with the historical data as well as current statistics of this market and projects the future growth based on the complete overview of the overall performance of this market during the period from 2017 to 2025. The report focuses on analyzing this market on the basis of various market verticals and presents a clear picture of it.

High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) is a long chain of polyethylene molecules aligned in the same direction. Molecules are bonded together by the Van der Waals forces such that they overlap each other to strengthen the backbone of the polymer by strong intermolecular interactions. Additionally, HPPE is a high density fibre with large molecular mass and high impact strength due to which it can transfer load efficiently. It is highly resistant to strong acids, bases and organic solvents. HPPE shows resistant to abrasion, has low a coefficient of friction and self-lubricating features. It absorbs an extremely high amount of energy and owing to this it is used for the production of ballistic protection, helmets and cut resistant gloves. Due to the high tensile strength of the fibre it is used to provide impact strength to the glass or carbon fibres. Being low porous in nature, HPPE has low water absorption properties. It is a high performance fibre with high bending and tension bearing properties and owing to this it is used in production of high-quality ropes. High abrasion resistant quality makes HPPE wear and tear free. HPPE is used for wide variety of applications, such as packaging, reinforcement of glass, sports equipment, concrete reinforcement, protective coating, medical purposes and defence purpose as well as in the manufacturing of cables, ropes, doors and windows. Increasing demand for packaging and the expansion of pharmaceutical, electronic and commercial sector is driving the HPPE global market.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of Application, the global HPPE market is segmented as follows:

Protective coating

Cable and ropes

Concrete enforcement

Reinforcement of glass

Manufacturing of glass, doors and windows

Sports equipment

Impact shield

Medical products

On the basis of End Use, the global HPPE market is segmented as follows:

Defence industry

Textile industry

Food and beverages industry

Automobile industry

Electrical and electronic industry

Chemical industry

Market Dynamics

Rising demand of global HPPE from food & beverages and textile will drive the global market of HPPE over the estimated period. Positive outlook towards automotive and chemical industries will further support the business landscape. Growing demand for waterproofing material will boost the growth of the global HPPE market. Prominent features, such as pressure, tension and adsorption resistance make it an efficient polymer with a unique quality to attract customers and this will propel the HPPE global market. Adoption of HPPE in the defence industry towing to the emphasis on protection and safety purposes is estimated to increase the demand of HPPE in the global market. The inclination of the market towards electrical, electronic and packaging industry towing to rapid growth of urbanisation and industrialisation is further boosting the global market of HPPE. Low melting point and difficulties to recycle the fibre are factors affecting the HPPE global market.

North America and Europe are expected to witness substantial growth due to the growing demand in food and beverages industry for packaging. Emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, such as India and China are showing increasing demand for automobiles which in turn is supporting the growth of HPPE in the global market. Increasing demand for packaging and construction owing to the growth in infrastructural and constructional projects in the Middle East is driving the HPPE market. Research and development in the medical industry and inclination of the consumers towards self-safety, personal hygiene and healthcare are further estimated to boost the demand of HPPE in the global market.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global HPPE market are as follows:

Goodfellow

Hantover Inc.

MITSUI CHEMICALS AMERICA, INC.

Braskem

DSM

Geo-Cleanse International, Inc.

DuPont

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

