High Pressure Pumps Market Has Been Segmented as Type, Pressure Range, End-Users and Region – Analysis And Global Forecast To 2022

According to the recent reports published by Market Research Future, the high-pressure pumps market is steadily growing due to its large-scale application water processing industry, automotive, steel manufacturing infrastructure and more. With industrial processes rising at a rapid pace, the high-pressure pumps are boosting the market's demand considerably with a higher CAGR.

The High-Pressure Pumps System Market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period. The market is steadily growing due to its large-scale application in automotive, steel manufacturing infrastructure and water processing industry. Rising demand for industrial processes that include high pressure pumps is boosting the market’s demand considerably.

The invention in products and services is the chief factor that contributes the best to the market’s success and influencing the trends that gain distinction in the market. On this track, the high-pressure pumps are the invention in the mumping market mainly designed to withstand high pressure above the normal range. These new high-pressure pumps are extensively used across oil & gas, power generation, chemical, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries.

High-Pressure Pumps System Market Segmentation

The global high-pressure pumps system market research report provides market segmentation by type, pressure range and by end-users.

By pressure range, the market has been segmented into 30 bar-100 bar, 101 bar-500 bar and above 500 bar.

By mode of type, the market has been segmented as dynamic and positive displacement.

By end-users, the High Pressure Pumps market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, power generation and manufacturing industries.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the market states that the high-pressure pumps market is led by the Asia Pacific region.

The Asian market is chiefly motivated by countries like India, China, Japan where industrial & others sector are rising speedily which will eventually raise the market’s growth pace. It is expected to develop at a decent pace during the forecast period and will retain its position.

Similarly, the North America region will grow at a substantial pace through the forecast period because the sectors such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, water treatment are deeply reliant on water, therefore, driving the sales in the market for high pressure pump.

Key Players:

Cat pumps,

Maxima or GmbH,

Andritz,

GEA Group,

Grundfos,

Sulzer Ltd.,

The Weir Group Plc,

KSB Pumps,

Danfoss and



Industry Related News

September 2018: A German pump manufacturer Uraca GmbH has expanded in high pressure cleaning with Dynajet acquisition.

October 2018: KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Geräte GmbH launched high-pressure metering pumps that played an essential role in the development of the ground-breaking new manufacturing process of methane sulfonic acid.

