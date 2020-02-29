Hotels Market – Exploding Tourism to Push Demands Analysis by TMR

Hotels industry is one of the major sectors fueling the growth of hospitality sector at the global level. Booming travel and tourism industry is one of the major factors fueling the demand in the hotels industry. In addition, with large number of multinational companies opening their bases globally has also increased the number of business travelers boosting the hotels industry.

The major companies in the hotels market are also focusing on improvement of customer service experience there by increasing the number of revisits. Moreover, increasing disposable income and demand for luxurious lifestyle is also boosting the hotels industry. By type, the hotels market has been segmented into 1 Star, 2 Star, 3 Star, 4 Star, 5 Star and unrated among others.

Proactive Marketing Strategies of Keen Players Boost Market

There are numerous factors serving to promote the overall hotels market worldwide. Foremost among them is the flourishing travel and tourism industry. This has egged many new players to enter the hotel business and prompted the old ones to revamp and expand their services. They are not just coming up with better amenities but also adopting various online platforms to improve visibility and providing offers, packaged deals, and other strategies to enhance footfalls.

The copious number of multinational companies with offices all over the world is also serving to boost demand for hotels. As more employees travel across different continents to various offices, they increasingly opt for hotels to stay on their short stays. In addition, rising disposable incomes of people in emerging and developed economies and the growing influence of social media is also boosting the overall market. Apart from budget hotels, 5 start hotels and 3 star hotels are also much in demand.

Unstable Socio-political Environments Hamper Market

However, volatile socio-political environments in certain regions are serving to restrain the global hotels industry. Natural disasters are another factor dealing a blow to tourism and thereby the hotels industry. Notwithstanding such challenges, the market will likely progress in the next couple of years owing to major players, particularly in Europe and North America, pouring money on the high earning luxury hotels segment.