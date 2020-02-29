Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market Research Report 2019 Elaborate Analysis With Growth Forecast To 2025

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market report firstly introduced the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit basics: Definitions, Classifications, Applications and Market Overview; Product Specifications; Manufacturing Processes; Cost Structures, Raw Materials and so on. This Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit Market report also profiles topmost manufactures operating ( Bosch, BorgWarner, Continental, GKN, Siemens, ZF Friedrichshafen Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit ) in terms of various attributes such as Company Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Business Strategies, and Recent Developments. Then it analyzed the world’s main region Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit industry conditions, including the product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production, Supply, 6 year forecast (2019-2025), demand, market growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit market.

Integrated drive unit consists of an electric motor, power electronics, and gearbox packed into a single unit for EVs.

One of the major factors driving the markets growth is that IDU makes EVs more efficient through weight reduction.While designing new models, weight reduction has become a crucial factor for automotive OEMs. The growing demand for efficient and high-performance vehicles has made weight an important parameter, as reduction in weight improves the performance of the vehicle significantly. Manufacturers are constantly looking for weight reduction in EVs to enhance mile range.

EVs include electric powertrains for propulsion, which includes components such as electric motor, inverter, and transmission. Conventional electric powertrain connects these components that lead to a heavier powertrain. As these components are crucial, suppliers worked to develop the solution that is more viable to EVs. IDU was the outcome of this development. It integrates these components into one unit. IDU makes it possible to reduce the weight of the electric powertrain considerably.

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Electric Motor

Power Electronics

Gearbox

Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Unit

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

