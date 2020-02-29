Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Market 2019 Global Trends, Size, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Market Overview:

The global hybrid battery energy storage system market is benefiting from the industrial growth the countries are witnessing across the globe. Industries are demanding continuous supply of power to maximize their production rate. However, any single energy storage is not applicable for all the industrial verticals or to be more specific every grid-scale application. Compared to traditional ones, these types of storage systems can run for a long time and store more energy to increase the functionality of the industries. This system is comprised of high-power (HP) and high-energy (HE) storage units. The HP has lithium-ion capacitors which works like a supercapacitor cell but with a high energy capacity and better cyclability. The hybridization allows downsizing of the system and curbing of cost. The global Hybrid Battery Energy Storage System Market can expect a substantial growth by 2O27. The market can also scale the projected valuation during the forecast period (2016-2027). Recent publication of the Market Research Future’s (MRFR’s) integrates all the pros and cons for the market that can impact in the coming years, along with segmental analysis and competitive landscape review.

The hybrid battery energy storage system market has several triggers to impact the market growth. The major focus is on using renewable and sustainable energy for resources for which both public and private sectors are teaming up. Government initiatives are also commendable and are providing much-needed backup for manufacturers to come up with technology that would sufficiently helm the market forward. Surge in various small and medium industries are a direct result of developing countries changing their industrial tactics. This is also influencing a rise in the intake of the hybrid battery energy storage system. However, the safety regulations are often compromised which can deter the market growth in the future.

Competitive Analysis:

Major players dominating the global hybrid battery energy storage system market include AEG Power Solutions (The Netherland), General Electric Corporation (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), NEC Corporation (Japan), Samsung SDI Co., ltd. (South Korea), Siemens AG (Germany), Hitachi ltd (Japan), and Tesla Motors ltd. (U.S.). among others.

In October 2018, CMI Group from Belgium announced that it will support MiRIS a microgrid with EPC work. The work will be done by combining 6500 industrial solar panels with ESS technologies from Sumitomo, Vizn, BYD, and NGK Insulators. The technology will be developed in collaboration with the University of Liege.

Nova Innovation is planning to introduce 500kW Tesla battery for its tidal energy storage system in Shetland Tidal Array. The attempt to work in sync with the present grid would be the first-of-its-kind.

Segmentation:

The global hybrid battery energy storage system market can be segmented by technologies and application for a comprehensive understanding of the entire market. This would simplify the market demography and the future market strategies would become easier to unravel.

Based on the technologies, the hybrid battery energy storage system market can be segmented by supercapacitor, ultracapacitor, lithium-ion, and fly-wheel among others. Lithium-ion segment is getting significant traction from several sector for its ability to provide excess power when the battery fails to do so.

Based on the application, the hybrid battery energy storage system market can be segmented into residential, non-residential, automotive, utility, and others. Automotive segment is providing substantial thrust due to the burgeoning automotive sector across the globe. Residential sector can also trigger growth due to the rising activity in housing sector.

Regional Analysis:

Geographical analysis of the hybrid battery energy storage system market leads to North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America has the lead in the global market. The region’s substantial investment in the research and development sector is bearing fruit and as a result, the region can dominate the upcoming years as well. Europe is also contributing substantially. The regional market has several governments implementing stringent laws regarding power supply which is providing impetus to the market. The APAC market is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period. With developing countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and developed countries like Japan are proving to be ideal growth pockets for the market.

