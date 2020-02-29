Hydrophilic Coatings Market – Global Industry Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Overview

Hydrophilic coatings are applied on a variety of substrates in order to reduce the coefficient of friction. These coatings can be used for medical as well as non-medical applications. Medical devices such as catheters, guidewires, syringes, needles and intravascular devices are coated with hydrophilic coatings in order to make the surface of these devices lubricious. Hydrophilic coating materials are also used to impart self-cleaning and anti-fogging properties to flat glass for applications in the building, automotive and aerospace industries. Increasing expenditure on better medical & healthcare facilities and growth in the construction industry is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities to the hydrophilic coatings market during the forecast period.

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Scope of the Report

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hydrophilic coatings at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global hydrophilic coatings market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for hydrophilic coatings during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the hydrophilic coatings market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hydrophilic coatings market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the hydrophilic coatings market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global hydrophilic coatings market by segmenting it in terms of substrates such as polymers, metals & metal alloys and glass & other ceramics and applications such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, optical & others ( building etc.). These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for hydrophilic coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of hydrophilic coatings for 2016 and estimated market size for 2017 with forecast for the next eight years. The global market size of hydrophilic coatings has been provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is given in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on key end-users of hydrophilic coatings. Market size and forecast for numerous end-users have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Research Methodology

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represented the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, Plastemart magazine, TPE magazine, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases such as ICIS, Hoover’s, OneSource, Factiva and Bloomberg, national government documents, statistical databases, trade journals, market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market.

We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings. These also help develop the analysis team’s expertise and market understanding.

Global Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hydrophilic coatings market. Key players in the hydrophilic coatings market are Surmodics, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Hydromer, Inc., AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp., Covalon Technologies Ltd., BioCoat, Inc., and Harland Medical Devices. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global hydrophilic coatings market has been segmented as follows:

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Substrate Type Analysis

– Polymers

– Metal & Metal Alloys

– Glass & Other Ceramics

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Application Analysis

– Automotive

– Aerospace

– Medical Devices

– Cardiovascular

– Urology

– Neurology

– General surgery

– Others (Ophthalmology, gynecology, etc.)

– Optical

– Others (including Buildings, etc.)

Hydrophilic Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– Italy

– France

– U.K.

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of APAC

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of LATAM

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

