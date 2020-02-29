Indoor Location-based Services (LBS) Market is Booming Worldwide : Google Inc., Inside Secure Corporation, IndoorAtlas Ltd, Ruckus Wireless, Inc

Globally, the demand for indoor location-based services has increased significantly due to the increasing use of technology such as laptops, mobiles, tablets, and other similar products. Moreover, increasing use of big data, cloud computing, AI, and 3D platforms has also changed the traditional ways of working. Especially, the growing use of 3D platforms that provides real-time information is widely used by the manufacturers to expand their productivity.

The global indoor location-based services market is likely to be classified on the basis of technology, product, end-use industries, and application. Based on end-use industries, the retail sector has created the largest demand for indoor location-based services mainly for marketing and customer retention purposes.

The report provides key insight on the indoor location-based services and the way this market is likely to grow in the coming years. In the global indoor location-based services market report analysts carried out primary as well as secondary research to provide clear and exact picture of this market. Statistics provided in the report are based on factual knowledge and supports the analysis presented in the report. Driver, restraint, opportunities, and trends given in the report gives out complete information about the market and the way it will grow in future.

The demand for indoor location-based services is likely to increase as nowadays almost all the industries are driven through technology to expand their business. Various industry players are now using business intelligence and analytics to enhance location accuracy, thereby tracking efficiency. Moreover, indoor location-based services also provide security and assistance. Apart from private organizations, government bodies are also using these services to track public activities is also poised to stoke the growth of the market. Adding to it further, advanced infrastructure which is enables with building and corporate offices with hi-tech technology where indoor location-based services will be widely used. The growth of this market is likely to increase rapidly due to the above-mentioned factors.