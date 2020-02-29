Industry Dynamics: Aluminum Foam Market Sees Promising Growth in 2019

The global Aluminum Foam market has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides significant information and statistics about this market, such as growth boosters, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. The market report studies the market on the basis of the qualitative and quantitative evaluation of a number of market parameters. The regional markets for Aluminum Foam has also been examined based on their performances over the period from 2017 to 2025.

Metal foams incorporates structured cellular material provided as cushion, insulation, vibration damping, or as a packaging application. These light weight cellular material, metal foams are popular in the market for its interesting combination of physical and chemical parameters that offers high stiffness, high compression strength and energy absorption.

With the increasing industrial growth in every sector, including machineries, automotive, marine, military and others, the metal foams market is expected to progress rapidly over the forecast period. Metal foams also finds its application in bio-medical research. The Ti-based dental implant is likely to become trend in the improvement of Osseo-integration surgeries over the forecast period.

The metal foams holds significant opportunities in circumstances where ordinary foams produced using natural material like wood, wool and others are unable to fulfill the desired requirement. The metal foams market is expected to have strong potential in the field of interior and exterior parts of industrial, residential and commercial construction over the forecast period.

Metal Foams Market: Market Dynamics

Growth in the metal foams market is expected to be observed worldwide, particularly in developing nations. Attributing to the increasing rate of urbanization and enhancement in building construction, the metal foams market holds dynamic prospects in the coming future. Automotive is a productive sector, where the metal foams market can gain remarkable fiscal advantages over the forecast period. As urbanization is cumulative, demand for aluminium metal foams is driven by end-use industries, which consequently drives the metal foams market over the forecast period.

Although the demand for metal foams is growing worldwide, lack of technical knowledge coupled with the high cost of the product may hinder growth of the metal foams market in near future. Moreover, lack of basic knowledge to understand the basic mechanism of manufacturing metal foams of constant quality with pre-defined characteristics may affect product quality, which may restrain the sale of metal foams.

Metal Foams Market: Segmentation

The metal foams market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Closed Cell Metal Foams

Open Cell Metal Foams

Stochastic Metal Foam

Among these, closed metal foams are a highly preferred option in the metal foams market for its high resistance to fire and potential to recycle.

The metal foams market can be segmented on the basis of production methodology as:

Gas Injection (Hydro/Alcan)

Blowing Agents (Alporas)

Solid-Gas Eutectic (Gasar)

Powder Compact (Foaminal/Alulight)

Ingots containing Blowing Agent (Formgrip/Foamcast)

The metal foams market can be segmented on the basis of application as:

Structural Application

Automotive Industry

Railways

Military

Ship Building

Bio-Medical

Functional Application

Sound Absorption

Medical Laser Application

Heat Exchanger

Electro-Chemical Application

Architectural Application

Metal Foams Market: Region Wise Outlook

Based on geography, the metal foams market is expected to be prominent in North America and Europe. As both these nations are major receptors of technology, they are anticipated to emerge as dominant regions in the market. The rising industry of tiny house building in these region hold potential opportunities in using steel panel system manufactured from metal foams in coming future. Such trend is likely to be observed in densely populated countries of Asia Pacific region. Also North America region is about to witness prosperous growth in the military and astronomy sector where researchers are anticipated to introduce bullet proof armor and heat resistant space-safe heat shields made using metal foams. Such magnificent innovation is likely to be adopted by countries like China, Russia, India Germany and others. The automotive manufacturing hub, European countries are expected to witness substantial growth in the metal foams market for its application in automotive sector as a shock absorption material.

Expanding economies in regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to hold strong opportunities for the metal foams market in the near future owing to the use of metal foams as heat exchanger in the architectural application over the forecast period.

Metal Foams Market: Market Participants

Examples of some market participants in the Metal Foams market are listed below:

AMERICAN ELEMENTS

ERG Aerospace Corp.

GRANTA DESIGN

SELEE Corporation

Alantum

Exxentis Ltd

Aluinvent Zrt

CVMR Corp

Nanoshel LLC

Shape Change Technologies LLC

