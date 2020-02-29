” Intrusion Detection Systems Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2025″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

An intrusion detection systems (IDS) is a device or software applications to detect the presence of an intruder attempting to breach a network or systems. Tremendous growth and usage of internet raises concerns about protection and communication of digital information in a secure manner. Intrusion is a major problem for industry, commerce and governments worldwide. So detection systems that can provide a fast alert to intrusion have an increasingly persuasive role to play. IDS monitors a network or systems for malicious activity or policy violations, and alerts the network administrator or collects centrally using a security information and event management (SIEM) system. SIEM combines outputs from multiple sources, and uses alarm filtering techniques to distinguish malicious activity from false alarms.

There is a wide spectrum of IDS, varying from antivirus software to hierarchical systems that monitor the traffic of an entire backbone network. Classification is based on analyzed activity approach or detection approach. Analyze activity approach holds network intrusion detection systems (NIDS) and host-based intrusion detection systems (HIDS). NIDS identifies intrusions by examining network traffic and monitors multiple hosts, connecting to a hub or network switch configured for port mirroring. While HIDS entails an agent on a host which identifies intrusions by analyzing system calls, application logs and file-system modifications. On the other hand, detection approach comprise of signature based detection which uses specifically known patterns to detect malicious code and anomaly detection which are designed to detect abnormal behavior in the system.

Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) extended IDS solutions by adding the ability to block threats in addition to detecting them. Intrusion detection and prevention systems (IDPS) are primarily focused on identifying possible incidents, logging information, attempting to stop, and reporting to security administrators. The threat of authorized users misusing privileges and proliferation of heterogeneous computer networks are major implications for intrusion detection problem.

Increasing adoption of new technology in both commercial and industrial sector is anticipated to drive the market growth. Development in semiconductor technology such as LED and photo diode, biometrics technology provides finger print, palm veins, face recognition, iris recognition, DNA and retina authentication. Integration of detection system with such authentication system result into fulfillment of high security demand of certain industries, which contributes to market growth in near future.

Global intrusion detection system market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing cybercrime and unauthorized practices are expected to be key factors that drive the global intrusion detection system market. The growing acceptance of cutting-edge intrusion detection technologies in the IT companies, increasing security threats to enterprise network, increasing government pressure on compliance of policy and regulations are also driving the growth of intrusion detection system market.

There are several challenges to the intrusion detection system growth such as lack of awareness. However, these issues can be tackled by conducting several awareness campaigns. High product and installation cost may also hamper the market demand.

Global intrusion detection system market is segmented on the basis of type, services and deployment model. On the basis of type, the global intrusion detection system market can be segmented into host based intrusion detection system (HIDS), network based intrusion detection system (NIDS), signature based detection and anomaly detection. On the basis of service, the global intrusion detection system market can be segmented into design and integration services, managed services, training & education and consultancy services. On the basis of deployment model, the global intrusion detection system market can be segmented into on-premises deployment and cloud deployment. Moreover, on the basis of geography the global market is classified into North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and South America.

North America region is expected to dominate the global Intrusion Detection System Market during the period of forecast. It is because of high security awareness and increasing government spending on data safety & security.

Key players in global intrusion detection system market are Tyco International Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, Corero Network Security, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., NSFOCUS, Inc., McAfee, Inc. Nortek, Inc. and Allegion plc among other.

