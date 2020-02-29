Lubricant Packaging Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2019

GCC Lubricant Packaging Market: Overview

This report provides forecast and analysis of the GCC lubricant packaging market. The study provides historic data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 based on volume (Mn units) and revenue (US$ Mn). It includes drivers, restraints and the ongoing trend for the lubricant packaging market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of opportunities available in the GCC market for lubricant packaging. It includes value chain analysis with list of raw material manufacturers, packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and end users in the value chain.

In order to provide the users of this report with comprehensive view of market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The competitive dashboard provides detailed comparison of lubricant packaging manufacturers on parameters such as company’s revenue, unique selling propositions and key strategic developments. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type.

Market statistics have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of lubricant packaging and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of the GCC markets.

GCC Lubricant Packaging Market: Segmentation

The lubricant plastics packaging market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous lubricant packaging manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of lubricant packaging in GCC. Top-down approach has been used to estimate the GCC lubricant packaging market. Market numbers for the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of region’s demand. The market has been forecasted based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, World Bank, IMF reports, Philips Capital and company annual reports and publications.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The report provides detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of key participants operating in the GCC market. Key players in the GCC packaging type, lubricant type, material type and end use type segments market include, Duplas Al Sharq, Takween Advanced Industries, Saudi Can Manufacturing Company Ltd, Zamil Plastics Industries Ltd, Mold Tek Packaging Ltd, Neelkamal Plastics Factory LLC, First Press Plastic Moulders Ltd.

