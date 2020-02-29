Medical Aesthetic Devices Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Middle East and North Africa Medical Aesthetic Devices Market: Overview

Medical aesthetic devices are used in body contouring, dermal resurfacing, dermal tightening, acne prevention, hair removal, reduction of age related dermal or vascular lesions and reduction of skin pigmentation and blemishes. A wide range of devices are available for addressing these conditions such as dermal lasers, microdermal abraders, intense pulsed light devices, light emitting diodes (LEDs), infrared devices, radio frequency-based devices, dermal fillers, and implants. Factors prompting the adoption of medical aesthetic devices include the aging of the large baby boomer population that continues to demand anti-aging medical techniques, increasing disposable income and developing health and wellness sector.

This report on the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year.

Market related factors such as technological developments, product innovation, expansion of healthcare infrastructure facilities in Middle East and North African countries, and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, product development life cycle, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

In terms of application, Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into facial and body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast enhancement, scar treatment, congenital defect repair, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, hair removal and vaginal rejuvenation and tightening.

In terms of products, Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into aesthetic laser and energy devices, skin tightening and body contouring devices, aesthetic implants and facial aesthetic devices. The aesthetic laser and energy devices segment is further categorized into ablative skin resurfacing devices and non-ablative skin resurfacing devices. Skin tightening and body contouring devices are segmented into liposuction devices, skin tightening devices and cellulite reduction devices. Aesthetic implants are categorized into breast implants, soft tissue implants, aesthetic dental implants and others. Facial aesthetic devices segment is further divided into microdermabrasion devices, botulinum toxin, dermal fillers and threads. In terms of end users, the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market is segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics and cosmetic centers

Geographically, the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market has been segmented into two regions: Middle East and North Africa. The regions have been further segmented by major countries. An overview of Middle East and North Africa has been provided, and the Middle East and North Africa region has been analyzed in depth at country as well as application, product and end-user segment level. The countries in Middle East include Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Rest of Middle East. The countries in North Africa include Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia and Rest of Africa. The competition matrix section included in the report is likely to assist the existing players to increase their market shares and new companies to establish their presence in the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market.

The report also profiles major players in the Middle East and North Africa medical aesthetic devices market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Allergan plc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Merz, Inc., ZELTIQ Aesthetic, Inc., Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (Alma Lasers), Aptos Medical Aesthetics, Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Galderma S.A. (Nestle), Lumenis Ltd., Promoitalia, Solta Medical, Inc., Syneron Candela, TEOXANE Laboratories and Viveve Medical, Inc.

